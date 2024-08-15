Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS and Revenue Beat Estimates with $505.0 Million Revenue

Revenue Growth and Adjusted EBITDA Increase Highlight Financial Performance

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $505.0 million for Q2 2024, a 7.0% increase year-over-year, surpassing analyst estimates of $493.36 million.
  • Net Income: $13.9 million for Q2 2024, compared to $25.6 million in Q2 2023.
  • Gross Margin: $158.3 million, or 31.3% of revenue, up 1.9% from Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $45.6 million for Q2 2024, a 27.3% increase from the prior year period.
  • Full Year 2024 Guidance: Revenue raised to greater than $1,985 million, with Adjusted EBITDA guidance increased to greater than $158 million.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc is a diversified home care platform that provides care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. The company operates through three segments: Private Duty Services (PDS), Home Health & Hospice (HHH), and Medical Solutions (MS).

1821502845141282816.png

Performance Overview

For the second quarter of 2024, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc reported revenue of $505.0 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $493.36 million and reflecting a 7.0% increase over the prior year period. The company's gross margin also saw an improvement, increasing by 1.9% to $158.3 million compared to Q2 2023.

However, net income for the quarter was $13.9 million, a decrease from $25.6 million in the same period last year. Adjusted net income, on the other hand, was $2.5 million, marking a decrease of $6.6 million over the comparable prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA rose significantly by 27.3% to $45.6 million, indicating strong operational performance.

Segment Performance

The revenue growth was primarily driven by the Private Duty Services (PDS) segment, which saw an increase of $30.2 million. The Medical Solutions (MS) segment also contributed with a $3.6 million increase, while the Home Health & Hospice (HHH) segment experienced a slight decline of $0.8 million.

Segment Revenue (Q2 2024) Revenue (Q2 2023) Change
PDS $407.9 million $377.7 million +8.0%
HHH $54.6 million $55.4 million -1.4%
MS $42.5 million $38.9 million +9.3%

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc's financial achievements are notable, particularly the 27.3% increase in Adjusted EBITDA, which underscores the company's ability to manage costs and improve efficiency. The increase in revenue and gross margin also highlights the company's growth trajectory and operational effectiveness.

However, the decline in net income from $25.6 million to $13.9 million indicates challenges that the company needs to address. The decrease in net income could be attributed to higher operating expenses and interest costs, which need to be managed to sustain profitability.

Income Statement Highlights

For the three-month period ended June 29, 2024, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc reported:

  • Revenue: $505.0 million (Q2 2023: $471.9 million)
  • Gross Margin: $158.3 million (Q2 2023: $155.3 million)
  • Net Income: $13.9 million (Q2 2023: $25.6 million)
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $45.6 million (Q2 2023: $35.9 million)

Liquidity and Cash Flow

As of June 29, 2024, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc had cash of $47.7 million and incremental borrowing capacity of $53.0 million under its securitization facility. The company reported net cash used by operating activities of $10.2 million and free cash flow of $(12.4) million for 2024.

Revised Full Year 2024 Guidance

Based on the positive results through the second quarter, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc has raised its full-year 2024 revenue guidance to greater than $1,985 million and Adjusted EBITDA guidance to greater than $158 million. This revision reflects the company's confidence in its ongoing business transformation and growth strategy.

Jeff Shaner, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The results of our second quarter illustrate the continued success of executing on our Strategic Transformation. Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth of 7.0% and 27.3%, respectively, when compared to the prior year period, confirm we are tracking in the right direction.”

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.