Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Misses Estimates at $3.3 Billion, Net Income at $0.9 Billion

Company Raises Full Year 2024 Financial Guidance

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $3.3 billion for Q2 2024, falling short of the analyst estimate of $3.97 billion.
  • Net Income: $0.9 billion for Q2 2024, reflecting a 36% decrease compared to the same period in 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: Not provided in the document.
  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA: $1.3 billion for Q2 2024, down 29% year-over-year.
  • Distributable Cash Flow: $0.7 billion for Q2 2024, contributing to $1.9 billion for the first half of 2024.
  • Share Repurchase: Over 3.1 million shares repurchased in Q2 2024 for approximately $496 million.
  • Dividend: Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.435 per share, payable on August 16, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Cheniere Energy owns and operates the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas terminal via its stake in Cheniere Partners. It also owns the Corpus Christi LNG terminals as well as Cheniere Marketing, which markets LNG using Cheniere's gas volumes.

Performance Overview

Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG, Financial) reported revenues of $3.3 billion for the second quarter of 2024, a 21% decrease from the $4.1 billion reported in the same period last year. The net income for the quarter was $0.9 billion, down 36% from $1.4 billion in Q2 2023. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA also saw a decline, coming in at $1.3 billion, a 29% drop from $1.9 billion in the previous year.

1821509547064455168.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the revenue miss, Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG, Financial) raised its full-year 2024 financial guidance. The company now expects Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA to be between $5.7 billion and $6.1 billion, up from the previous range of $5.5 billion to $6.0 billion. Distributable Cash Flow guidance has also been increased to a range of $3.1 billion to $3.5 billion, from the prior range of $2.9 billion to $3.4 billion.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Revenues $3.3 billion $4.1 billion (21)%
Net Income $0.9 billion $1.4 billion (36)%
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $1.3 billion $1.9 billion (29)%

Income Statement Highlights

Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG, Financial) reported a significant decrease in net income, primarily due to lower total margins per MMBtu of LNG delivered and unfavorable changes in the fair value of derivative instruments. The company recognized $819 million and $494 million of non-cash unfavorable changes in fair value for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, compared to $593 million and $4.6 billion in the corresponding 2023 periods.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2024, Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG, Financial) had total available liquidity of $10.6 billion, including $2.4 billion in cash and cash equivalents. The company also has substantial available commitments under its credit facilities, totaling $7.7 billion.

CEO Commentary

"The second quarter of 2024 marked another outstanding quarter for Cheniere, highlighting our team’s ability to execute safely, reliably and strategically throughout our business," said Jack Fusco, Cheniere’s President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our strong financial and operational results year-to-date, coupled with our constructive outlook for the remainder of the year, have enabled us to increase our full year 2024 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow guidance ranges."

Analysis

While Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG, Financial) faced challenges in Q2 2024, including a significant drop in revenue and net income, the company’s decision to raise its full-year financial guidance indicates confidence in its operational capabilities and market position. The increased guidance for Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow suggests that Cheniere is well-positioned to navigate the current market conditions and continue delivering value to its shareholders.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Cheniere Energy Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.