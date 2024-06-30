Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS $0.59, Revenue $827 Million, Adjusted EBITDA $162.4 Million

Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) Q2 2024 Earnings Report Overview

Summary
  • Revenue: $827.0 million, up 30% from Q2 2023.
  • Gross Profit: $218.8 million, up 38% from Q2 2023.
  • Net Income: $54.5 million, with net income per Class A and C share at $0.59 and $0.58 on a basic and diluted basis, respectively.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $162.4 million, up 48% from Q2 2023, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 51%.
  • End-to-End Payment Volume: $40.1 billion during Q2 2024, up 50% from Q2 2023.
  • Gross Revenue Less Network Fees: $320.6 million, up 41% from Q2 2023.
  • Free Cash Flow: $75.1 million, with adjusted free cash flow at $76.0 million.
On August 8, 2024, Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Shift4 Payments Inc is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, offering software providers a single integration to an end-to-end payments offering, a powerful gateway, and a robust suite of technology solutions to enhance the value of their software suites and simplify payment acceptance. The company derives maximum revenue from the United States.

Performance and Challenges

Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR, Financial) reported strong financial performance for Q2 2024, with significant growth in key metrics. The company continues to face challenges such as intense competition in the financial services and payments industry, as well as the need to adapt to changing industry trends and customer preferences. These challenges could potentially impact future performance if not managed effectively.

Financial Achievements

Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR, Financial) achieved notable financial milestones in Q2 2024, which are crucial for its growth and stability in the software and payments industry. The company reported:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 YoY Change
Gross Revenue $827.0 million $637.0 million +30%
Gross Profit $218.8 million $158.7 million +38%
Net Income $54.5 million $36.8 million +48%
Adjusted EBITDA $162.4 million $110.0 million +48%

Income Statement Highlights

Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR, Financial) reported a gross revenue of $827.0 million for Q2 2024, a 30% increase from $637.0 million in Q2 2023. The gross profit for the quarter was $218.8 million, up 38% from $158.7 million in the same period last year. Net income for Q2 2024 was $54.5 million, compared to $36.8 million in Q2 2023, reflecting a 48% year-over-year increase. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $162.4 million, up 48% from $110.0 million in Q2 2023.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR, Financial) reported total assets of $3.49 billion, compared to $3.39 billion as of December 31, 2023. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $205.0 million, down from $455.0 million at the end of 2023. Net cash provided by operating activities for Q2 2024 was $116.1 million, compared to $91.9 million in Q2 2023. The company used $341.8 million in investing activities and $71.0 million in financing activities during the quarter.

Commentary from Management

"This was another busy quarter. I am reasonably pleased with our results that were largely in line with expectations. We closed on two acquisitions, expanded into new countries in support of our strategic customer, and won thousands of SkyTab locations, stadiums, and hotels." - Jared Isaacman, CEO

Analysis and Outlook

Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR, Financial) continues to demonstrate robust growth and financial health, driven by strategic acquisitions and expansion into new markets. The company's ability to diversify its revenue streams and maintain strong margins despite recent acquisitions is a positive indicator of its operational efficiency. However, the competitive landscape and evolving industry trends remain key challenges that the company must navigate to sustain its growth trajectory.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Shift4 Payments Inc for further details.

