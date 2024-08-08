Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $(0.01) Misses Estimates, Revenue of $94.4M Falls Short

LINZESS® Demand Grows Despite Pricing Pressures

Summary
  • Revenue: $94.4 million, fell short of estimates of $110.17 million.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $0.86 million, compared to a net loss of $1.09 billion in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $(0.01) per share, a significant improvement from $(6.84) per share in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $27.9 million, compared to $(1.03) billion in Q2 2023.
  • LINZESS Prescription Demand: Increased by 11% year-over-year.
  • Revised FY 2024 Guidance: Total revenue now expected between $350 million and $375 million, down from previous guidance of $405 million to $425 million.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its second quarter 2024 financial results. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is a specialty and generic drug manufacturing company focused on advancing innovative product opportunities in areas of large unmet need, including irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, chronic idiopathic constipation, and other gastrointestinal diseases.

1821510933189652480.png

Performance Overview

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported total revenue of $94.4 million for Q2 2024, a decline from $107.4 million in Q2 2023. This revenue figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $110.17 million. The company also reported a GAAP net loss of $0.01 per share, compared to an estimated earnings per share of $0.17. The adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $27.9 million, a significant improvement from the loss of $1.03 billion in Q2 2023, which included a one-time charge related to the acquisition of VectivBio.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $94.4 million $107.4 million
GAAP Net Loss $(0.01) per share $(6.84) per share
Adjusted EBITDA $27.9 million $(1.03 billion)
Non-GAAP Net Income $1.5 million $(1.04 billion)

Challenges and Strategic Initiatives

Despite the growth in LINZESS® prescription demand by 11% year-over-year, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals faced pricing pressures due to higher-than-expected Medicaid utilization trends. This has led the company to revise its FY 2024 financial guidance. The revised guidance now projects total revenue between $350 million and $375 million, down from the previous estimate of $405 million to $425 million. Adjusted EBITDA is also revised to over $75 million from the earlier estimate of over $120 million.

“While demand is up, LINZESS continues to experience pricing headwinds driven by higher-than-expected Medicaid utilization trends. Even with continued LINZESS pricing pressure, we believe we are in a fortunate position with meaningful cash flow generation from LINZESS and a capital structure to support the continued execution of our strategic priorities,” said Tom McCourt, CEO of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Financial Position

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported cash and cash equivalents of $105.5 million as of June 30, 2024, up from $92.2 million at the end of 2023. The company's total assets stood at $395.6 million, while total liabilities were $717.3 million, resulting in a stockholders' deficit of $321.7 million.

Future Outlook

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals plans to pursue a rolling NDA review for apraglutide and expects to complete the submission in the first quarter of 2025. The company is also on track to deliver CNP-104 topline results in the third quarter of 2024, which will inform a decision on acquiring an exclusive license for CNP-104 in the U.S.

For more detailed financial information and analysis, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for further details.

