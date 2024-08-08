On August 8, 2024, BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. BlackSky Technology Inc is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence, delivering on-demand, high-frequency imagery, monitoring, and analytics of critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events worldwide. The company operates a low earth orbit (LEO) small satellite constellation and its Spectra AI software platform processes data to provide actionable intelligence.

Performance and Challenges

BlackSky Technology Inc reported a total revenue of $24.9 million for Q2 2024, marking a 29% increase from the prior year quarter. However, this figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $25.37 million. The company’s net loss narrowed significantly to $9.4 million from $33.4 million in Q2 2023, reflecting improved operational efficiency and cost management.

Despite the revenue growth, the company faces challenges in meeting analyst expectations and managing operational costs. The cost of sales as a percentage of revenue improved to 28% from 44% in the prior year quarter, indicating better cost control. However, operating expenses remained high at $29.8 million, including $2.2 million in non-cash stock-based compensation and $11.3 million in depreciation and amortization expenses.

Financial Achievements

BlackSky Technology Inc achieved several financial milestones in Q2 2024. The company secured $40 million in new contracts and renewal agreements, including a $7 million contract renewal with an international government customer. Additionally, the National Reconnaissance Office extended its subscription to BlackSky’s Gen-2 high-frequency imagery services under the EOCL contract.

These achievements are crucial for BlackSky as they demonstrate the company’s ability to secure recurring revenue streams and expand its customer base, which is vital for sustaining growth in the competitive geospatial intelligence industry.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Total Revenue $24.9 million $19.3 million Net Loss $(9.4) million $(33.4) million Adjusted EBITDA $2.1 million $(5.8) million

Revenue from imagery and software analytical services grew by 14% to $17.5 million, while professional and engineering services revenue surged by 87% to $7.5 million. The significant increase in professional and engineering services revenue was primarily due to the execution of multiple major international contracts.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, BlackSky Technology Inc had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments totaling $42.3 million. The company anticipates receiving approximately $28.2 million in payments over the next 12 months from major customer contracts, which will further enhance its liquidity. Capital expenditures for Q2 2024 were $12.9 million, primarily driven by investments in the Gen-3 satellites.

Analysis and Outlook

BlackSky Technology Inc’s Q2 2024 performance highlights its ability to grow revenue and secure significant contracts, despite falling short of analyst revenue estimates. The company’s focus on cost management and operational efficiency has led to a substantial reduction in net loss and improved Adjusted EBITDA.

Looking ahead, BlackSky maintains its full-year 2024 revenue outlook of between $102 million and $118 million and expects Adjusted EBITDA to range between $8 million and $16 million. The company’s ongoing investments in its Gen-3 satellites are expected to drive future growth and enhance its competitive position in the geospatial intelligence market.

