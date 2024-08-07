Curtiss-Wright Corp (CW) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $2.58 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses Expectations at $785 Million

Strong Performance in Aerospace & Defense Markets Drives Growth

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $785 million, up 11% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $735.82 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $2.58, reflecting strong operational performance.
  • Operating Income: $129 million, with an operating margin of 16.4%, up from 16.0% in the prior year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $100 million, achieving 97% adjusted free cash flow conversion.
  • New Orders: $995 million, up 18%, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of approximately 1.3x.
  • Backlog: $3.2 billion, up 13% year-to-date, indicating strong demand across markets.
  • Full-Year Guidance: Raised with expected sales growth of 6% to 8% and diluted EPS range of $10.40 to $10.65.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, Curtiss-Wright Corp (CW, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting robust financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company, which provides engineered products and services to commercial, defense, power generation, and other industrial markets, reported significant growth across its segments.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

For Q2 2024, Curtiss-Wright Corp (CW, Financial) reported:

  • Sales of $785 million, up 11% year-over-year
  • Operating income of $129 million, with an operating margin of 16.4%
  • Diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.58
  • Adjusted operating income of $133 million, up 16%
  • Adjusted diluted EPS of $2.67, up 24%
  • New orders of $995 million, up 18%
  • Backlog of $3.2 billion, up 13% year-to-date
  • Free cash flow (FCF) of $100 million, generating 97% Adjusted FCF conversion

1821514992227348480.png

Company Overview

Curtiss-Wright Corporation delivers engineered products and services to commercial, defense, power generation, and other industrial markets. It offers industrial vehicle components, control systems and weapons handling systems, pumps, valves, and other solutions. The diversified global company attempts to deliver products on high-performance platforms that require technical sophistication. It has three operating segments based on the markets serviced: Naval & Power, Aerospace & Industrial, and Defense Electronics.

Performance Analysis

The company's performance in Q2 2024 was driven by strong demand within its Aerospace & Defense (A&D) markets. Sales increased by 11% to $785 million, surpassing the estimated revenue of $735.82 million. The reported diluted EPS of $2.58 also exceeded the estimated earnings per share of $2.29.

Operating income rose to $129 million, with an operating margin of 16.4%. Adjusted operating income was $133 million, reflecting a 16% increase, and the adjusted operating margin improved by 60 basis points to 17.0%. The company's backlog grew to $3.2 billion, up 13% from the end of 2023, indicating strong future demand.

Segment Performance

Segment Q2-2024 Sales Q2-2023 Sales Change
Aerospace & Industrial $233 million $226 million 3%
Defense Electronics $228 million $198 million 16%
Naval & Power $323 million $280 million 15%

Financial Achievements

Curtiss-Wright Corp (CW, Financial) demonstrated significant financial achievements in Q2 2024. The company reported a free cash flow of $100 million, maintaining a high adjusted FCF conversion rate of 97%. The company also raised its full-year 2024 guidance, reflecting confidence in continued growth and operational efficiency.

Key financial metrics include:

  • Adjusted operating margin of 17.0%, up 60 basis points
  • Adjusted diluted EPS of $2.67, up 24%
  • New orders of $995 million, up 18%
  • Backlog of $3.2 billion, up 13% year-to-date

Commentary

"Curtiss-Wright delivered strong second quarter results, highlighted by mid-teens revenue growth in our A&D end markets, continued operating margin expansion, and 24% growth in Adjusted diluted EPS," said Lynn M. Bamford, Chair and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation. "We once again demonstrated robust order activity, as bookings increased 18% year over year, yielding a book-to-bill of 1.3x."

Conclusion

Curtiss-Wright Corp (CW, Financial) has shown robust performance in Q2 2024, driven by strong demand in its Aerospace & Defense markets. The company's ability to exceed earnings estimates and raise its full-year guidance reflects its operational strength and strategic positioning. Investors and stakeholders can look forward to continued growth and value creation as the company executes its "Pivot to Growth" strategy.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Curtiss-Wright Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.