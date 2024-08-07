On August 7, 2024, Curtiss-Wright Corp (CW, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting robust financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company, which provides engineered products and services to commercial, defense, power generation, and other industrial markets, reported significant growth across its segments.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

For Q2 2024, Curtiss-Wright Corp (CW, Financial) reported:

Sales of $785 million, up 11% year-over-year

Operating income of $129 million, with an operating margin of 16.4%

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.58

Adjusted operating income of $133 million, up 16%

Adjusted diluted EPS of $2.67, up 24%

New orders of $995 million, up 18%

Backlog of $3.2 billion, up 13% year-to-date

Free cash flow (FCF) of $100 million, generating 97% Adjusted FCF conversion

Company Overview

Curtiss-Wright Corporation delivers engineered products and services to commercial, defense, power generation, and other industrial markets. It offers industrial vehicle components, control systems and weapons handling systems, pumps, valves, and other solutions. The diversified global company attempts to deliver products on high-performance platforms that require technical sophistication. It has three operating segments based on the markets serviced: Naval & Power, Aerospace & Industrial, and Defense Electronics.

Performance Analysis

The company's performance in Q2 2024 was driven by strong demand within its Aerospace & Defense (A&D) markets. Sales increased by 11% to $785 million, surpassing the estimated revenue of $735.82 million. The reported diluted EPS of $2.58 also exceeded the estimated earnings per share of $2.29.

Operating income rose to $129 million, with an operating margin of 16.4%. Adjusted operating income was $133 million, reflecting a 16% increase, and the adjusted operating margin improved by 60 basis points to 17.0%. The company's backlog grew to $3.2 billion, up 13% from the end of 2023, indicating strong future demand.

Segment Performance

Segment Q2-2024 Sales Q2-2023 Sales Change Aerospace & Industrial $233 million $226 million 3% Defense Electronics $228 million $198 million 16% Naval & Power $323 million $280 million 15%

Financial Achievements

Curtiss-Wright Corp (CW, Financial) demonstrated significant financial achievements in Q2 2024. The company reported a free cash flow of $100 million, maintaining a high adjusted FCF conversion rate of 97%. The company also raised its full-year 2024 guidance, reflecting confidence in continued growth and operational efficiency.

Key financial metrics include:

Adjusted operating margin of 17.0%, up 60 basis points

Adjusted diluted EPS of $2.67, up 24%

New orders of $995 million, up 18%

Backlog of $3.2 billion, up 13% year-to-date

Commentary

"Curtiss-Wright delivered strong second quarter results, highlighted by mid-teens revenue growth in our A&D end markets, continued operating margin expansion, and 24% growth in Adjusted diluted EPS," said Lynn M. Bamford, Chair and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation. "We once again demonstrated robust order activity, as bookings increased 18% year over year, yielding a book-to-bill of 1.3x."

Conclusion

Curtiss-Wright Corp (CW, Financial) has shown robust performance in Q2 2024, driven by strong demand in its Aerospace & Defense markets. The company's ability to exceed earnings estimates and raise its full-year guidance reflects its operational strength and strategic positioning. Investors and stakeholders can look forward to continued growth and value creation as the company executes its "Pivot to Growth" strategy.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Curtiss-Wright Corp for further details.