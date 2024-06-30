Kelly Services Inc (KELYA) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Misses Estimates at $1.06 Billion, GAAP EPS at $0.12

Revenue Decline Due to European Staffing Operations Sale, Adjusted EPS Shows Significant Improvement

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.06 billion, fell short of estimates of $1.073 billion, primarily due to the sale of European staffing operations.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.12, compared to $0.20 in the same quarter last year.
  • Operating Earnings: $12.2 million, a significant increase from $6.2 million in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Increased by 170 basis points to 3.7%, driven by reduced operating expenses and the sale of European staffing operations.
  • Net Earnings: $4.6 million, a decrease of 38.2% year-over-year.
  • Dividend: Declared a dividend of $0.075 per share, payable on September 4, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Kelly Services Inc (KELYA, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Kelly Services Inc is a provider of workforce solutions and consulting and staffing services. The company's operations are divided into five business segments: Professional & Industrial, Science, Engineering & Technology, Education, Outsourcing & Consulting, and International. The majority of revenue is derived from Professional & Industrial.

1821515085487697920.png

Performance Overview

Kelly Services Inc (KELYA, Financial) reported revenue of $1.06 billion for Q2 2024, a 13.1% decrease compared to the same quarter in 2023. This decline was primarily due to the sale of the company’s European staffing operations on January 2, 2024. Excluding this impact and the recent acquisition of Motion Recruitment Partners, LLC (MRP), revenue improved by 0.6% on an organic basis. The acquisition of MRP added 400 basis points to the reported year-over-year revenue growth.

Operating earnings for the quarter were $12.2 million, compared to $6.2 million in Q2 2023. Adjusted earnings were $28.1 million, up from $14.2 million in the same period last year. The increase in adjusted earnings includes a loss on the sale of European staffing operations, charges related to transformation actions, and a gain on the sale of assets related to the Ayers Group. The acquisition of MRP contributed $1.5 million to earnings from operations in Q2 2024.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the revenue decline, Kelly Services Inc (KELYA, Financial) achieved a significant improvement in its adjusted EBITDA margin, which increased by 170 basis points to 3.7%. This was driven by a meaningful reduction in operating expenses resulting from business transformation initiatives and the sale of European staffing operations. The company expects further expansion of its EBITDA margin following the acquisition of MRP.

“In the second quarter, employers continued to take a cautious approach to hiring, though customer demand stabilized on a sequential basis across much of our business – a development that is reflected in Kelly’s organic revenue for the quarter,” said Peter Quigley, president and chief executive officer.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Revenue from services $1,057.5 million $1,217.2 million -13.1%
Gross profit $213.7 million $240.6 million -11.2%
Operating earnings $12.2 million $6.2 million 95.9%
Net earnings $4.6 million $7.5 million -38.7%
Adjusted EBITDA $40.5 million $24.6 million 64.6%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Kelly Services Inc (KELYA, Financial) reported total assets of $2.63 billion, up from $2.58 billion at the end of 2023. The company’s cash and equivalents stood at $38.2 million, a significant decrease from $125.8 million at the end of 2023. Total liabilities were $1.35 billion, with stockholders' equity amounting to $1.28 billion.

Segment Performance

Revenue from the Professional & Industrial segment declined by 8.5% year-over-year, while the Science, Engineering & Technology segment saw a 10.2% increase. The Education segment experienced a 21.7% growth in revenue, and the Outsourcing & Consulting segment reported a 2.9% increase. The International segment's revenue was not reported due to the sale of European staffing operations.

Analysis

Kelly Services Inc (KELYA, Financial) faced challenges due to the sale of its European staffing operations, which significantly impacted its revenue. However, the company’s focus on business transformation and strategic acquisitions like MRP has led to improved operating earnings and adjusted EBITDA margins. The cautious approach to hiring by employers continues to affect the company’s performance, but the stabilization of customer demand and ongoing efficiency initiatives position Kelly Services Inc (KELYA) for potential growth as market conditions improve.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Kelly Services Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.