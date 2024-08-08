Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTSH) Reports Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS at $0.03, Revenue at $91.4 Million

Net Sales Decline Amidst Market Challenges

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: $91.4 million, a decrease of 7.3% year-over-year.
  • Comparable Store Sales: Declined by 6.9% compared to the same period last year.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to 66.0%, up from 64.2% in the prior year.
  • Net Income: $1.2 million, down from $5.1 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.03, compared to $0.12 in the previous year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $6.7 million, a decrease from $13.6 million year-over-year.
  • Store Count: 142 stores at the end of the period, down from 143 stores in the previous year.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTSH, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Tile Shop Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company manufactures its setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, and sealers, and primarily serves retail consumers, contractors, designers, and home builders.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Summary

Tile Shop Holdings Inc reported a 7.3% decrease in net sales, amounting to $91.4 million compared to $98.6 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Comparable store sales also saw a decline of 6.9%. Despite these challenges, the company achieved a gross margin of 66%, an improvement from 64.2% in the second quarter of 2023. Net income for the quarter was $1.2 million, translating to diluted earnings per share of $0.03. Adjusted EBITDA stood at $6.7 million.

1821515351087804416.png

Performance and Challenges

The decrease in net sales and comparable store sales was primarily attributed to reduced traffic in stores, influenced by softness in existing home sales. CEO Cabell Lolmaugh commented,

“I’m pleased with the team’s execution during the quarter, which contributed to a sequential improvement in our comparable store sales results. We continue to see softness in existing home sales and resulting lower traffic in our stores, which contributed to a decrease in comparable store sales from the second quarter of 2023. Recent actions to enhance our Superior line of installation products and expand the selection of tile products that cater to customers seeking to complete smaller projects are showing promising early results.”

Financial Achievements

Despite the decline in sales, Tile Shop Holdings Inc managed to improve its gross margin to 66%, primarily due to decreases in product costs. This improvement is significant in the retail-cyclical industry, where maintaining a healthy margin is crucial for profitability amidst fluctuating sales volumes.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $91.4 million $98.6 million
Gross Margin 66% 64.2%
Net Income $1.2 million $5.1 million
Diluted EPS $0.03 $0.12
Adjusted EBITDA $6.7 million $13.6 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Tile Shop Holdings Inc reported cash and cash equivalents of $25.3 million, with no borrowings on its $75.0 million line of credit. The company’s total assets stood at $322.3 million, while total liabilities were $199.5 million. The company’s capital structure remains robust, providing a solid foundation for future operations and potential growth initiatives.

Analysis and Conclusion

Tile Shop Holdings Inc's second quarter results reflect the ongoing challenges in the retail market, particularly in the home improvement sector. The decline in net sales and comparable store sales highlights the impact of reduced consumer traffic. However, the company’s ability to improve its gross margin and maintain a positive net income amidst these challenges is commendable. The focus on enhancing product lines and expanding tile selections for smaller projects may provide a pathway to recovery and growth in the coming quarters.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Tile Shop Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.