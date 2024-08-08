Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) Q4 Earnings: EPS of $6.01 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $5.2 Billion

Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $5.2 billion, a 2% increase year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $5.08 billion.
  • Net Income: $785 million, with adjusted net income at $884 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $6.01, a 10% increase from the prior year.
  • EBITDA Margin: 25.8%, an increase of 90 basis points, with an adjusted margin of 26.3%, up 190 basis points.
  • Segment Operating Margin: 22.2%, an increase of 10 basis points, with an adjusted margin of 25.3%, up 130 basis points.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: Increased 14% to $3.4 billion, representing 17.0% of sales.
  • Full Year Sales: Reached a record $19.9 billion, a 5% increase year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Parker Hannifin Corp (PH, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2024. The company, a global leader in motion and control technologies, operates through two segments: diversified industrial and aerospace systems.

Quarterly Performance Highlights

Parker Hannifin Corp (PH, Financial) reported a 2% increase in sales to a record $5.2 billion for the fourth quarter, with organic sales growth of 3%. Net income for the quarter was $785 million, or $6.01 per share, surpassing the analyst estimate of $5.19 per share. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were $6.77, reflecting an 11% increase.

1821519596071579648.png

The company's EBITDA margin improved to 25.8%, up 90 basis points (bps), or 26.3% adjusted, up 190 bps. Segment operating margin was 22.2%, an increase of 10 bps, or 25.3% adjusted, an increase of 130 bps.

Annual Performance Highlights

For the full fiscal year, Parker Hannifin Corp (PH, Financial) achieved a 5% increase in sales to a record $19.9 billion, with organic sales growth of 2%. Net income for the year was $2.8 billion, or $21.84 per share, exceeding the annual estimate of $20.94 per share. Adjusted EPS reached a record $25.44, an 18% increase.

The company's EBITDA margin for the year was 25.2%, up 380 bps, or 25.6% adjusted, up 200 bps. Segment operating margin was 21.5%, an increase of 240 bps, or 24.9% adjusted, an increase of 200 bps. Cash flow from operations increased 14% to $3.4 billion, representing 17.0% of sales.

"We delivered an exceptionally strong fourth quarter capping another year of record performance," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jenny Parmentier. "Our ability to drive outstanding results reflects the dedication and commitment of our people, the strength and balance of our portfolio, and the power of our business system, The Win Strategy™."

Segment Performance

The diversified industrial segment, which includes engineered materials, filtration, fluid connectors, instrumentation, and motion systems, faced mixed results. North America sales decreased by 3.2% to $2.23 billion, while international sales declined by 5.4% to $1.43 billion. Despite lower sales, the segment achieved record operating margins due to cost management and operational efficiencies.

The aerospace systems segment reported a robust 19.2% increase in sales to $1.53 billion, driven by strong performance across commercial and defense markets. The segment's adjusted operating margin improved to 27.1%, up 130 bps.

Financial Metrics and Analysis

Key financial metrics from the income statement include net sales of $5.2 billion for Q4 and $19.9 billion for the full year. The balance sheet highlights include a reduction in interest expense to $119 million for Q4 and $506 million for the full year. Cash dividends per common share increased to $1.63 for Q4 and $6.07 for the full year.

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Change
Net Sales $5.2B $5.10B +2%
Net Income $785M $709M +10.7%
EPS $6.01 $5.44 +10.5%

Outlook and Guidance

Parker Hannifin Corp (PH, Financial) issued guidance for fiscal year 2025, expecting total sales growth of 1.5% to 4.5%, with organic sales growth of 2% to 5%. The company anticipates an EPS range of $22.65 to $23.35, or $26.30 to $27.00 on an adjusted basis. The total segment operating margin is projected to be between 22.1% and 22.5%, or 25.2% to 25.6% on an adjusted basis.

For more detailed financial information and analysis, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Parker Hannifin Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.