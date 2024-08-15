Priority Technology Holdings Inc (PRTH) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.01 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $219.9M Misses Expectations

Strong Year-Over-Year Growth Despite Revenue Shortfall

23 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $219.9 million, up 20.6% year-over-year, but fell short of estimates of $223.32 million.
  • Adjusted Gross Profit: $81.7 million, a 22.0% increase from $67.0 million in the prior year.
  • Operating Income: $33.2 million, a significant 73.8% increase from $19.1 million in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $51.6 million, up 25.5% from $41.1 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Income: $994,000, compared to a net loss of $612,000 in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted Gross Profit Margin: 37.2%, an increase of 40 basis points from 36.8% in the previous year.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Priority Technology Holdings Inc (PRTH, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Priority Technology Holdings Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions to small and medium businesses enterprises in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SMB Payments, B2B Payments, and Enterprise Payments.

1821519812359254016.png

Performance Overview

Priority Technology Holdings Inc (PRTH, Financial) reported revenue of $219.9 million for Q2 2024, a 20.6% increase from $182.3 million in Q2 2023. However, this figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $223.32 million. The company posted an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01, surpassing the analyst estimate of -$0.01.

Financial Achievements

The company achieved an adjusted gross profit of $81.7 million, up 22.0% from $67.0 million in the same period last year. The adjusted gross profit margin also improved to 37.2% from 36.8%. Operating income saw a significant increase of 73.4%, reaching $33.2 million compared to $19.1 million in Q2 2023. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 25.4% to $51.6 million from $41.1 million.

We again reported record results in the second quarter by capitalizing on our leading unified commerce platform that delivers elegant product solutions across our segments and customer service that is committed to our partners' success," said Tom Priore, Chairman & CEO of Priority.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $219.9 million $182.3 million
Adjusted Gross Profit $81.7 million $67.0 million
Adjusted Gross Profit Margin 37.2% 36.8%
Operating Income $33.2 million $19.1 million
Adjusted EBITDA $51.6 million $41.1 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Priority Technology Holdings Inc (PRTH, Financial) reported total assets of $1.67 billion, up from $1.62 billion at the end of 2023. The company’s cash and cash equivalents stood at $34.6 million, a decrease from $39.6 million at the end of 2023. Total liabilities increased to $1.74 billion from $1.50 billion.

Analysis

Despite missing revenue estimates, Priority Technology Holdings Inc (PRTH, Financial) demonstrated strong year-over-year growth in key financial metrics, including adjusted gross profit, operating income, and adjusted EBITDA. The company's ability to exceed EPS expectations indicates effective cost management and operational efficiency. However, the increase in total liabilities and the decrease in cash reserves may pose challenges moving forward.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Priority Technology Holdings Inc for further details.

