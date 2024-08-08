Motorcar Parts of America Inc (MPAA) Reports Q1 2025 EPS of $(0.92), Revenue of $169.9 Million, Misses Estimates

Record Sales for a First Quarter; Full-Year Outlook Remains on Track

23 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $169.9 million, up 6.4% year-over-year, fell short of estimates of $172.5 million.
  • Gross Profit: $29.2 million, increased 9.8% from $26.6 million a year earlier, with gross margin improving to 17.2% from 16.6%.
  • Operating Expenses: $35.6 million, significantly higher than $16.1 million last year, primarily due to non-cash mark-to-market foreign exchange losses and severance expenses.
  • Net Loss: $18.1 million, compared to a net loss of $1.4 million in the prior year, impacted by increased operating expenses and interest expenses.
  • Interest Expense: $14.4 million, up from $11.7 million a year ago, driven by higher interest rates and accounts receivable discount programs.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $7.5 million, down from $14.0 million at the end of the previous quarter.
On August 8, 2024, Motorcar Parts of America Inc (MPAA, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company, a supplier of automotive aftermarket non-discretionary replacement parts and test solutions and diagnostic equipment, reported a mixed performance with record sales but a significant net loss.

Company Overview

Motorcar Parts of America Inc operates in the non-discretionary automotive aftermarket for replacement hard parts in North America. The company’s product portfolio includes light-duty rotating electrical products, wheel hub products, brake-related products, and turbochargers. It operates in three segments: Hard Parts, Test Solutions and Diagnostic Equipment, and Heavy Duty. The Hard Parts segment is the primary revenue generator.

Fiscal Q1 2025 Performance

Motorcar Parts of America Inc reported net sales of $169.9 million, a 6.4% increase from $159.7 million in the prior year, setting a new first-quarter record. However, the company posted a net loss of $18.1 million, significantly higher than the $1.4 million net loss reported a year ago. This resulted in a basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.92, missing the analyst estimate of -$0.14 per share.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q1 2025 Q1 2024
Net Sales $169.9 million $159.7 million
Gross Profit $29.2 million $26.6 million
Gross Margin 17.2% 16.6%
Net Loss $(18.1) million $(1.4) million
EPS $(0.92) $(0.07)

Challenges and Strategic Initiatives

The increased net loss was primarily due to a $15.3 million non-cash mark-to-market foreign exchange loss and a $1.9 million increased expense resulting from currency exchange rates. Additionally, the company incurred $2.9 million in severance expenses related to a multi-year strategic relocation process aimed at reducing costs and improving operational efficiencies.

"As we begin a new fiscal year, we remain optimistic about our year-over-year outlook and the company’s ability to further leverage its leadership position within the non-discretionary aftermarket parts market. We anticipate meaningful improvements to gross margins, gross profit, and cash flow in the quarters ahead," said Selwyn Joffe, chairman, president, and chief executive officer.

Financial Achievements and Outlook

Despite the challenges, Motorcar Parts of America Inc achieved a gross profit of $29.2 million, up 9.8% from the previous year, and improved its gross margin to 17.2% from 16.6%. The company’s strategic initiatives, including the realignment of resources and cost-reduction measures, are expected to yield annualized cost savings of approximately $7 million.

Income Statement Highlights

Operating expenses increased to $35.6 million from $16.1 million a year earlier, primarily due to non-cash items and severance expenses. Interest expense also rose by $2.7 million to $14.4 million, driven by increased collection of receivables utilizing accounts receivable discount programs on higher sales.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, the company reported total assets of $977.9 million, down from $1.01 billion as of March 31, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents stood at $7.5 million, a decrease from $14 million at the end of the previous fiscal year. The company is actively working to address the increased interest expense and improve its cash flow.

Conclusion

Motorcar Parts of America Inc's fiscal Q1 2025 results highlight both achievements and challenges. While the company set a new record for first-quarter sales and improved its gross margin, the significant net loss underscores the impact of non-cash items and increased expenses. The company's strategic initiatives and strong competitive position in the non-discretionary aftermarket parts market provide a positive outlook for the future.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Motorcar Parts of America Inc for further details.

