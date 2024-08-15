Viatris Inc (VTRS) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Loss of $0.27, Revenue at $3.8 Billion, Slightly Surpassing Estimates

Viatris Inc (VTRS) released its 8-K filing on August 8, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024.

Summary
  • Revenue: $3.8 billion, slightly surpassing the analyst estimate of $3.776 billion, with a 2% growth on a divestiture-adjusted operational basis.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $326 million, a significant decline from a net income of $264 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: Loss of $0.27 per share, compared to a gain of $0.22 per share in the previous year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $1.2 billion, reflecting a 2% increase on a divestiture-adjusted operational basis.
  • Free Cash Flow: $426 million, excluding transaction costs related to divestitures, down from $457 million in the same period last year.
  • New Product Revenues: $210 million, contributing to the company's decision to raise its full-year new product revenue outlook to $500-$600 million.
  • Gross Margin: GAAP gross margin decreased to 38.1% from 41.1% year-over-year.
Viatris Inc (VTRS, Financial), formed in November 2020 through the combination of Upjohn and Mylan, is one of the largest generic drug manufacturers globally, servicing over 165 countries. The company focuses on generics, biosimilars, and legacy products, with key areas in dermatology, ophthalmology, and gastroenterology.

Performance Overview

For the second quarter of 2024, Viatris Inc (VTRS, Financial) reported total revenues of $3.8 billion, slightly above the analyst estimate of $3.776 billion. However, the company posted a U.S. GAAP net loss of $326 million, translating to a loss of $0.27 per share, which fell short of the estimated earnings per share of $0.14.

Key Financial Achievements

Despite the net loss, Viatris Inc (VTRS, Financial) achieved several financial milestones:

  • Adjusted EBITDA grew by approximately 2% to $1.2 billion on a divestiture-adjusted basis.
  • Adjusted EPS increased by 3% to $0.69 per share on a divestiture-adjusted basis.
  • New product revenues reached $210 million, driving growth across segments.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Total Net Sales $3,785.9 million $3,909.5 million (3)%
U.S. GAAP Gross Profit $1,445.4 million $1,608.6 million (10)%
U.S. GAAP Net (Loss) Earnings ($326.4) million $264.0 million NM
Adjusted Net Earnings $826.5 million $905.4 million (9)%
Adjusted EBITDA $1,207.9 million $1,305.7 million (7)%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Viatris Inc (VTRS, Financial) reported a decrease in cash and cash equivalents to $917.2 million from $991.9 million at the end of 2023. The company generated U.S. GAAP net cash provided by operating activities of $379 million and free cash flow of $426 million, excluding transaction costs related to divestitures.

Commentary and Future Outlook

"I am pleased to report strong second quarter results in which we delivered divestiture-adjusted operational revenue growth across all segments, including strong growth in Greater China. This represents our fifth consecutive quarter of divestiture-adjusted operational revenue growth and demonstrates our ability to execute and grow our base business," said Scott A. Smith, CEO, Viatris.
"Our solid fundamentals, including our growing base business, our financial strength and our ability to generate significant cash flow drove our second quarter results," said Doretta Mistras, CFO, Viatris.

Analysis

Viatris Inc (VTRS, Financial) continues to demonstrate resilience and growth potential despite facing challenges such as a net loss and declining gross profit. The company's focus on new product launches and divestiture-adjusted growth indicates a strategic shift towards a more diversified and innovative portfolio. The increase in adjusted EBITDA and EPS highlights the company's operational efficiency and financial strength.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Viatris Inc for further details.

