Frontier Group Holdings Inc. Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.14 Beats Estimates, Revenue Misses at $973 Million

Revenue and Earnings Below Expectations Amid Industry Challenges

Summary
  • Revenue: $973 million, fell short of analyst estimates of $1031.03 million.
  • Net Income: $31 million, compared to $71 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.14, compared to $0.31 in the same quarter last year.
  • Total Operating Expenses: $948 million, up from $888 million in the comparable 2023 quarter.
  • Cost per Available Seat Mile (CASM): 8.98 cents, a reduction of 6% from the comparable 2023 quarter.
  • Fleet Expansion: Took delivery of six A321neo aircraft, increasing the proportion of the fleet comprised of the more fuel-efficient A320neo family aircraft to 80%.
  • Cash and Liquidity: Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2024, were $658 million, with cash net of debt at $206 million.
On August 8, 2024, Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Frontier Group Holdings Inc is an ultra-low-cost carrier focused on "Low Fares Done Right," operating a fleet of 120 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company is known for its fuel efficiency and cost-saving measures.

Performance Overview

Frontier Group Holdings Inc reported total operating revenues of $973 million for Q2 2024, a 1% increase compared to the same quarter in 2023. However, this figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $1,031.03 million. The company also reported a diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14, beating the analyst estimate of $0.09.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Operating Revenues $973 million $967 million
Total Operating Expenses $948 million $888 million
Pre-tax Income $32 million $88 million
Net Income $31 million $71 million
Earnings per Share, Diluted $0.14 $0.31

Operational Highlights

Frontier Group Holdings Inc achieved annual run rate cost savings of over $100 million from a cost savings program initiated in Q3 2023. The company's Cost per Available Seat Mile (CASM) was 8.98 cents, a 6% reduction from the same quarter last year. Adjusted CASM (excluding fuel) was 6.24 cents, a 10% decrease year-over-year.

During the quarter, the company took delivery of six A321neo aircraft, increasing the proportion of its fleet comprised of the more fuel-efficient A320neo family aircraft to 80%, the highest among major U.S. carriers. The average fleet age is approximately 4 years, making it the youngest among U.S.-based carriers.

Challenges and Future Outlook

Despite the positive cost-saving measures, Frontier Group Holdings Inc faced challenges due to industry oversupply and changing travel patterns post-pandemic. The company noted that consumer travel demand remained resilient on peak days but was weaker on off-peak days. This led to a strategic focus on peak days to drive margin improvement.

“Despite industry oversupply across the United States, we effectively navigated the quarter due in part to our network and revenue diversification, combined with our industry-leading and improving cost advantage,” commented Barry Biffle, Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Position

As of June 30, 2024, Frontier Group Holdings Inc had unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $658 million. The company's cash net of debt was $206 million, an increase of $50 million from March 31, 2024.

Conclusion

While Frontier Group Holdings Inc has made significant strides in cost savings and fleet efficiency, the company faces ongoing challenges due to industry oversupply and shifting travel patterns. The company's strategic focus on peak travel days and cost management initiatives are expected to drive future performance improvements.

For more detailed insights and the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Frontier Group Holdings Inc for further details.

