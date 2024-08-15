MDU Resources Group Inc operates in five business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Services, and Construction Materials. The company provides essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction services businesses.

Performance Overview

MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU, Financial) reported a net income of $60.4 million for the second quarter of 2024, down from $130.7 million in the same period last year. Earnings per share (EPS) were $0.30, compared to $0.64 in Q2 2023. Despite the decline, the company’s adjusted EPS from continuing operations was $0.32, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.28.

Segment Highlights

The pipeline segment achieved record second quarter earnings of $17.3 million, nearly doubling from $8.7 million in Q2 2023. This growth was driven by higher transportation volumes and increased storage revenue.

The utility segment reported earnings of $10.5 million, a decrease of $2.6 million from the previous year, primarily due to cooler weather and higher operational expenses.

The construction services segment also reported record second quarter earnings of $39.0 million, slightly up from $38.6 million in Q2 2023, despite a decrease in revenues to $703.3 million from $747.0 million.

Financial Achievements

MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU, Financial) demonstrated strong financial performance in several areas:

Adjusted income from continuing operations was $65.2 million, up from $60.0 million in Q2 2023.

EBITDA from continuing operations was $160.3 million, down from $285.5 million in the same period last year.

The company reported an all-time record backlog of $2.4 billion in the construction services segment.

Income Statement Summary

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Net Income $60.4 million $130.7 million Earnings per Share (Diluted) $0.30 $0.64 Adjusted EPS from Continuing Operations $0.32 $0.29 EBITDA from Continuing Operations $160.3 million $285.5 million

Analysis and Commentary

MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU, Financial) faced challenges such as cooler weather impacting utility earnings and higher operational expenses. However, strategic rate adjustments and infrastructure investments helped mitigate some of these impacts. The pipeline segment's record earnings highlight the company's successful expansion and increased demand for natural gas transportation and storage services.

"Our second quarter results reflect the exceptional efforts and dedication of our employees," said Nicole A. Kivisto, president and CEO of MDU Resources. "Each of these successes highlights our commitment to providing reliable service and sustainable growth."

Updated Guidance

MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU, Financial) updated its 2024 guidance, affirming earnings for its regulated energy delivery businesses in the range of $170 million to $180 million. The company also adjusted its construction services revenue guidance to a range of $2.65 billion to $2.85 billion, with higher margins expected compared to 2023.

For more detailed information, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from MDU Resources Group Inc for further details.