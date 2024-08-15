MDU Resources Group Inc Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.30, Revenue at $1.05 Billion, Surpassing Estimates

MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) released its 8-K filing on August 8, 2024, showcasing solid performance across key segments.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Income: $60.4 million for Q2 2024, a significant decrease from $130.7 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.30, down from $0.64 in the same quarter last year.
  • Revenue: $1.05 billion, exceeding the analyst estimate of $1.03 billion.
  • Pipeline Segment Earnings: Achieved record second quarter earnings of $17.3 million, up approximately 99% year-over-year.
  • Utility Segment Earnings: $10.5 million, a decrease of $2.6 million from the previous year.
  • Construction Services Revenue: $703.3 million, down from $747.0 million in Q2 2023, with a record backlog of $2.4 billion.
  • Updated 2024 Guidance: Construction services revenue expected to be between $2.65 billion and $2.85 billion, with higher margins compared to 2023.
Article's Main Image

MDU Resources Group Inc operates in five business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Services, and Construction Materials. The company provides essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction services businesses.

1821529659863625728.png

Performance Overview

MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU, Financial) reported a net income of $60.4 million for the second quarter of 2024, down from $130.7 million in the same period last year. Earnings per share (EPS) were $0.30, compared to $0.64 in Q2 2023. Despite the decline, the company’s adjusted EPS from continuing operations was $0.32, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.28.

Segment Highlights

The pipeline segment achieved record second quarter earnings of $17.3 million, nearly doubling from $8.7 million in Q2 2023. This growth was driven by higher transportation volumes and increased storage revenue.

The utility segment reported earnings of $10.5 million, a decrease of $2.6 million from the previous year, primarily due to cooler weather and higher operational expenses.

The construction services segment also reported record second quarter earnings of $39.0 million, slightly up from $38.6 million in Q2 2023, despite a decrease in revenues to $703.3 million from $747.0 million.

Financial Achievements

MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU, Financial) demonstrated strong financial performance in several areas:

  • Adjusted income from continuing operations was $65.2 million, up from $60.0 million in Q2 2023.
  • EBITDA from continuing operations was $160.3 million, down from $285.5 million in the same period last year.
  • The company reported an all-time record backlog of $2.4 billion in the construction services segment.

Income Statement Summary

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income $60.4 million $130.7 million
Earnings per Share (Diluted) $0.30 $0.64
Adjusted EPS from Continuing Operations $0.32 $0.29
EBITDA from Continuing Operations $160.3 million $285.5 million

Analysis and Commentary

MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU, Financial) faced challenges such as cooler weather impacting utility earnings and higher operational expenses. However, strategic rate adjustments and infrastructure investments helped mitigate some of these impacts. The pipeline segment's record earnings highlight the company's successful expansion and increased demand for natural gas transportation and storage services.

"Our second quarter results reflect the exceptional efforts and dedication of our employees," said Nicole A. Kivisto, president and CEO of MDU Resources. "Each of these successes highlights our commitment to providing reliable service and sustainable growth."

Updated Guidance

MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU, Financial) updated its 2024 guidance, affirming earnings for its regulated energy delivery businesses in the range of $170 million to $180 million. The company also adjusted its construction services revenue guidance to a range of $2.65 billion to $2.85 billion, with higher margins expected compared to 2023.

For more detailed information, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from MDU Resources Group Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.