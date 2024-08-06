Release Date: August 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Net profit after six months reached EUR1.159 billion, with EUR827 million in Q2, including a positive net tax effect of EUR450 million.

Gross operating profit increased by 18% year-on-year, crossing EUR1.1 billion.

Revenues grew by almost 10% year-on-year, driven by an 8.3% increase in net interest income and a 9.8% rise in fees income.

Cost/income ratio improved to 46% from 49% in the first half of 2023.

Fully loaded CET1 ratio in June stood at 18.1%, among the highest in the banking system.

Negative Points

Net performing loans remained stable, reflecting market trends, with a slight increase in the gross NPE ratio to 4.6% and net NPE ratio to 2.4%.

Operating costs marginally grew to EUR925 million in the first half, primarily due to labor contract renewals.

The bank's reliance on ECB funding has been reduced, but it still needs to manage its liquidity carefully.

The cost of risk remained at 52 bps, in line with guidance but indicating ongoing risk management challenges.

The sale of Monte Paschi Bank in France is ongoing, with a minimal contribution to gross operating profit, indicating potential uncertainties in international operations.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you clarify the expected distribution of EUR1.9 billion from 2024 to 2026?

A: We are projecting a 75% payout ratio on net profit for the period. This translates to approximately EUR150 million annually in distributions. The disposal of Monte Paschi Bank in France is expected to have a neutral or slightly positive impact on our CET1 ratio.

Q: What are your expectations for lending growth and market share gains?

A: We anticipate growth in mortgages and consumer lending, leveraging our existing customer base. We do not expect to significantly undercut market rates to achieve this growth. Our strategy focuses on cross-selling and maintaining competitive but sustainable pricing.

Q: How are you addressing legal risks and potential litigation?

A: We have conservatively managed legal risks and maintained reserves. We do not foresee any negative impacts from legal issues and expect that some reserves may eventually contribute positively to our P&L.

Q: Can you provide details on your rate sensitivity and the impact of tax loss carry forwards?

A: Our interest rate sensitivity is around EUR130 million for a 100 bps parallel shift. We expect to utilize approximately EUR1 billion in tax loss carry forwards over the plan period, starting with EUR100 million this year and accelerating over time.

Q: What are your plans regarding share buybacks and capital deployment?

A: Currently, we are focused on dividends. However, we are open to capturing opportunities that benefit our stakeholders. Share buybacks could be considered in the future if no better opportunities arise.

Q: What is the split between sight deposits and term deposits, and their impact on NII?

A: The majority of our deposits are sight deposits. While we have started offering term deposits, they remain a smaller portion. We aim to optimize the trade-off between volume and cost, focusing on residual deposits from current accounts and corporate customers.

Q: What are your assumptions for upfront fees in the plan?

A: Upfront fees are expected to remain flat quarter-on-quarter. We have a conservative approach in the plan, focusing on improving net flows and leveraging our Athena platform for better customer insights.

Q: Have you identified a partner for your non-life insurance offering?

A: We plan to proceed with our current setup but are open to opportunities that could enhance our fee-based business, including potential partnerships in the insurance sector.

Q: What are your plans for headcount and cost management?

A: We do not plan significant restructuring. Instead, we aim to optimize our workforce through natural turnover and hiring professionals. We will focus on upskilling and reallocating staff to value-added activities.

Q: How do you plan to redeploy excess capital, and what impact could this have?

A: We are exploring opportunities to enhance our bancassurance sector, which could positively impact our capital and profitability. However, specific impacts cannot be disclosed at this stage.

Q: What are your assumptions for asset management growth?

A: We project over 9% compound growth in assets under management, driven by new inflows and performance effects. Our strategy includes leveraging our Athena platform and investment centers to better understand and meet customer needs.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.