Saga Communications Inc Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.40, Revenue at $28.7 Million, Slightly Missing Estimates

Net Revenue Falls Short of Expectations Amid Rising Expenses

28 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $28.7 million for Q2 2024, slightly below the analyst estimate of $28.80 million and down 1.5% year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $2.5 million for Q2 2024, compared to $3.4 million in the same period last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.40 for Q2 2024, down from $0.55 in Q2 2023.
  • Operating Income: $2.1 million for Q2 2024, a significant decrease from $4.3 million in Q2 2023.
  • Station Operating Expense: Increased by 5.1% to $23.5 million for Q2 2024 compared to the same period last year.
  • Capital Expenditures: $1.5 million for Q2 2024, up from $1.3 million in Q2 2023.
  • Dividend: Paid a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, totaling approximately $1.6 million.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Saga Communications Inc (SGA, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Saga Communications Inc is a broadcast company engaged in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties, primarily deriving revenue from advertising sales on its stations.

Performance Overview

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, Saga Communications Inc reported a net revenue of $28.7 million, a 1.5% decrease from $29.2 million in the same period last year. This figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $28.80 million. The company faced a 5.1% increase in station operating expenses, which rose to $23.5 million.

1821562357114105856.png

Operating income for the quarter was $2.1 million, down from $4.3 million in the previous year. Net income also saw a decline, coming in at $2.5 million compared to $3.4 million for the same quarter last year. Diluted earnings per share were $0.40, a decrease from $0.55 in Q2 2023.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the revenue shortfall, Saga Communications Inc managed to maintain a strong balance sheet with $24.1 million in cash and short-term investments as of June 30, 2024. The company also closed on the acquisition of five radio stations and one translator in Lafayette, IN, which were operated for one month during Q2 2024.

However, the increase in operating expenses and a decline in net revenue pose significant challenges. The company's operating income dropped to $2.1 million from $4.3 million, and net income fell to $2.5 million from $3.4 million year-over-year. These declines highlight the pressure on profitability amid rising costs.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Operating Revenue $28.7 million $29.2 million
Station Operating Expense $23.5 million $22.4 million
Operating Income $2.1 million $4.3 million
Net Income $2.5 million $3.4 million
Diluted EPS $0.40 $0.55

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Saga Communications Inc reported total assets of $221.6 million, with stockholders' equity of $165.8 million. The company has $5.0 million drawn against its $50.0 million revolving credit facility, primarily for the acquisition of the Lafayette, IN radio stations.

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, net cash provided by operating activities was $5.0 million, down from $6.0 million in the same period last year. Capital expenditures remained flat at $2.6 million.

Analysis and Outlook

The decline in net revenue and increase in operating expenses are concerning trends for Saga Communications Inc. The company's ability to manage costs while driving revenue growth will be crucial in the coming quarters. The recent acquisition of radio stations in Lafayette, IN, could provide new revenue streams, but the integration and performance of these new assets will be key to future success.

Investors and analysts will be closely watching how Saga Communications Inc navigates these challenges and leverages its acquisitions to enhance profitability. For more detailed financial data and insights, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Saga Communications Inc for further details.

