Zillow Soars on Strong Q2 Earnings and New CEO Appointment

Author's Avatar
17 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Zillow (ZG +19%) surged after reporting impressive Q2 results. The company posted its largest EPS beat since Q2 2023. Revenue increased 13% year-over-year to $572 million, surpassing the prior guidance of $525-540 million. Adjusted EBITDA rose 21% year-over-year to $134 million, well above the $85-100 million guidance. Zillow also provided in-line Q3 revenue guidance. Additionally, Zillow announced the promotion of COO Jeremy Wacksman to CEO.

  • Earnings Highlights: The Residential segment revenue grew 8% year-over-year to $409 million, exceeding the $375-385 million guidance. Premier Agent revenue benefited from investments in top- and mid-funnel experiences, improving overall connection and conversion rates.

  • Touring Technology: Zillow's integration of touring technology into its buyer flow process has been well-received. The company reported that touring connections convert at three times the rate of other actions on Zillow. Zillow nearly doubled the number of markets with Real Time Touring last month.

  • Rentals Segment: Zillow is expanding into rentals and mortgages. The Rentals segment, now 20% of total revenue, grew 29% year-over-year to $117 million, driven by a 44% increase in multifamily revenue. Active Rentals listings rose 16% year-over-year to 1.9 million in June.

  • Mortgages Segment: Mortgages revenue grew 42% year-over-year to $34 million, with purchase mortgage origination volume up 125% year-over-year, despite a challenging mortgage-rate environment.

  • New CEO: Jeremy Wacksman, promoted from COO to CEO, succeeds co-founder Rich Barton, who becomes co-executive chair alongside co-founder Lloyd Frink. Wacksman, who joined Zillow from Microsoft in 2009, has overseen product, marketing, and operations as COO for the past three years.

Overall, Zillow delivered strong Q2 performance with a notable EPS and revenue beat, coupled with solid guidance. The company's expansion into Rentals and Mortgages has proven to be a strategic move, particularly with Rentals now making up 20% of revenue. This diversification is beneficial as higher mortgage rates have reduced home sales, boosting rental demand. As rates eventually fall, the balance between sales and rentals will continue to complement each other.

Investors are optimistic about the new CEO, Jeremy Wacksman, bringing fresh leadership and deep knowledge of Zillow's operations. While founders have unique skills and perspectives, transitioning leadership as a company grows can be advantageous.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.