What's Driving XPEL Inc's Surprising 36% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
13 minutes ago

XPEL Inc (XPEL, Financial), a prominent player in the Vehicles & Parts industry, has recently demonstrated impressive stock performance. Over the past week, the company's stock price has surged by 13.33%, and over the last three months, it has seen a substantial gain of 36.11%. Currently, XPEL boasts a market capitalization of $1.26 billion. According to GuruFocus's valuation, the stock is significantly undervalued, with a GF Value of $89.42, compared to its current trading price of $45.6. This valuation suggests a strong potential for future appreciation, maintaining its status as significantly undervalued from three months ago when the GF Value was $94.95.

Introduction to XPEL Inc

XPEL Inc specializes in the provision of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, and ceramic coatings. The company prides itself on its network of trained installers and proprietary DAP software, aiming to exceed customer expectations through superior product quality, customer service, technical support, and world-class training. Predominantly, XPEL's revenue is generated from the United States, positioning it as a key player in its sector.

1821566042602893312.png

Assessing XPEL's Profitability

XPEL's financial health is robust, with a Profitability Rank of 10/10, indicating top-tier profitability within its industry. The company's Operating Margin stands at 15.30%, which is higher than 90.81% of its peers. Additionally, its Return on Equity (ROE) is an impressive 29.18%, outperforming 94.51% of competitors. The Return on Assets (ROA) at 20.67% and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) at 25.08% further underscore its efficiency in utilizing assets and capital, surpassing 98.17% and 95.89% of industry players, respectively. XPEL has maintained profitability consistently over the past decade, a testament to its financial resilience and operational efficiency.

1821566138862170112.png

Growth Trajectory of XPEL

XPEL's growth metrics are equally impressive, with a Growth Rank of 10/10. The company has achieved a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 35.60% and a 5-Year Rate of 31.70%, both metrics outperforming a significant majority of their industry counterparts. In terms of earnings, the 3-Year EPS Growth Rate stands at 41.60%, and the 5-Year Rate at 43.60%, highlighting sustained earnings acceleration that surpasses many peers. This consistent growth in both top-line revenue and earnings per share underscores XPEL's strong market position and operational effectiveness.

1821566220059701248.png

Investor Confidence and Market Position

Noteworthy investors have also shown confidence in XPEL's potential. Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) holds 172,275 shares, making up 0.62% of the shares, followed by Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 31,754 shares, and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 4,400 shares. Their investments reflect a strong belief in the company's future growth trajectory and financial health.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors like American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc (AXL, Financial) with a market cap of $720.602 million, Monro Inc (MNRO, Financial) at $790.958 million, and Miller Industries Inc (MLR, Financial) at $734.994 million, XPEL stands out not only in terms of market cap but also in profitability and growth metrics, positioning it as a leader in its industry.

Conclusion

XPEL Inc showcases a compelling combination of robust financial health, aggressive growth, and strategic market positioning. With its stock currently significantly undervalued according to GF Value, the company presents a promising investment opportunity for value investors looking for growth and stability. XPEL's strong profitability and growth metrics, backed by the confidence of notable investors, make it a noteworthy consideration in the Vehicles & Parts industry.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.