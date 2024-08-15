What's Driving Zillow Group Inc's Surprising 13% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
13 minutes ago

Zillow Group Inc (ZG, Financial), a prominent player in the interactive media industry, has recently seen a notable uptick in its stock performance. Over the past week, the company's shares have gained 4.66%, and over the last three months, the stock has surged by 12.72%. Currently, Zillow boasts a market capitalization of $11.38 billion. According to GuruFocus's valuation metrics, the stock is fairly valued at a price of $47.92 against a GF Value of $46.14. This valuation comes after a period where the stock was considered modestly undervalued three months ago.

Overview of Zillow Group Inc

Zillow Group Inc is at the forefront of internet-based real estate services, offering platforms for selling, buying, renting, and financing properties. The company collaborates with various real estate professionals to enhance the property transaction process through technology. Zillow's portfolio includes well-known brands such as Zillow, Trulia, and StreetEasy, among others. This diverse service offering positions Zillow as a comprehensive solution in the real estate market.

1821566062496477184.png

Assessing Zillow's Profitability

Zillow's financial health, as indicated by its Profitability Rank of 3/10, suggests challenges in maintaining profitability. The company's Operating Margin stands at -12.32%, which, although negative, fares better than 32.35% of its peers. In terms of return metrics, Zillow's Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA) are -3.50% and -2.38% respectively, positioning it better than many competitors. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is also less than ideal at -6.78%, yet it surpasses 38.33% of its industry counterparts.

1821566155886850048.png

Growth Prospects of Zillow

Zillow's Growth Rank is 5/10, indicating a moderate growth trajectory. The company has experienced a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of -17.70%, which, despite being negative, is better than 13.12% of its peers. Looking ahead, Zillow's future revenue and EPS growth rates are estimated at 12.78% and 25.81% respectively, suggesting potential improvement and better performance relative to 59.14% and 63.87% of its industry peers.

1821566236228743168.png

Key Stakeholders in Zillow

Notable shareholders in Zillow include Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio), holding 458,581 shares, and Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) with 90,705 shares. Although these figures represent small percentages of total shares, they reflect significant confidence from seasoned investors. Jim Simons, another prominent investor, holds a smaller position with 7,200 shares.

Competitive Landscape

Zillow operates in a competitive environment with key players like Twilio Inc (TWLO, Financial), Match Group Inc (MTCH, Financial), and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME, Financial), having market caps of $9.68 billion, $8.93 billion, and $22.6 billion respectively. This competitive analysis is crucial as it highlights the varying scales and scopes of companies within the interactive media space, influencing Zillow's strategic positioning and market share.

Conclusion

Zillow Group Inc presents a mixed financial canvas with moderate growth prospects and ongoing challenges in profitability. The company's recent stock performance and current valuation suggest a cautious optimism in the market. Investors considering Zillow should weigh its competitive position and financial metrics carefully, keeping an eye on both its growth potential and areas of financial improvement.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.