Lincoln Educational Services Corp (LINC) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $102.9M, GAAP EPS Aligns with Expectations at -$0.02

Revenue Growth and Student Starts Drive Performance

Summary
  • Revenue: $102.9 million, up 16.1% year-over-year, surpassing analyst estimates of $100.60 million.
  • Net Income: Reported a net loss of $0.68 million, compared to a net income of $17.25 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: -$0.02, aligning with analyst estimates of -$0.02.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Increased by 52.9% to $15.8 million, compared to $10.3 million in the prior year.
  • Student Starts: Increased by 12.3%, reflecting strong demand for educational alternatives to traditional four-year degrees.
  • New Campus Developments: Opened a new campus in East Point, Georgia, with student starts exceeding forecasts; ongoing buildouts in Nashville, Tennessee, and Levittown, Pennsylvania, expected to open in the first half of 2025.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Lincoln Educational Services Corp (LINC, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Lincoln Educational Services Corp provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to high school graduates and working adults. The company offers programs in automotive technology, skilled trades, healthcare services, hospitality services, and business and information technology. Its reportable segments include Campus Operations and Transitional, with the majority of revenue generated from the Campus Operations segment.

Performance Overview

Lincoln Educational Services Corp reported a 16.1% increase in revenue to $102.9 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $100.60 million. However, the company posted a net loss of $0.02 per share, missing the analyst estimate of -$0.01 per share. The revenue growth was driven by a 12.3% increase in student starts and a significant rise in adjusted EBITDA, which more than doubled compared to the previous year.

1821575458790207488.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Lincoln Educational Services Corp's financial achievements are noteworthy, especially in the context of the education industry. The company’s revenue growth and increased student starts reflect a strong demand for career-oriented education programs. The rollout of the hybrid teaching platform, Lincoln 10.0, and the opening of a new campus in East Point, Georgia, have contributed to this growth.

However, the company faces challenges, including a net loss of $0.02 per share and increased costs and expenses. The total costs and expenses for Q2 2024 were $104.03 million, up from $65.13 million in Q2 2023. This increase was primarily due to higher educational services and facilities costs, as well as selling, general, and administrative expenses.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $102.9 million $88.6 million
Net (Loss) Income $(0.68) million $17.25 million
Adjusted EBITDA $6.24 million $2.44 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Lincoln Educational Services Corp reported cash and cash equivalents of $66.99 million and total assets of $366.38 million. The company’s working capital stood at $52.50 million, with total stockholders' equity of $164.86 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $8.34 million for Q2 2024, compared to $10.62 million in Q2 2023.

Commentary and Outlook

“We continued our strong performance during the second quarter with revenue growing 16.1%, student starts increasing 12.3% and adjusted EBITDA more than doubling compared to last year," commented Scott Shaw, President & CEO.

Looking ahead, Lincoln Educational Services Corp has raised its full-year 2024 revenue guidance to a range of $423 million to $430 million. The company also increased the lower end of its adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income guidance, reflecting confidence in its growth strategies and operational efficiency improvements.

For more detailed insights and the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Lincoln Educational Services Corp for further details.

