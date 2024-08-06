On August 6, 2024, SAWYER HUGH E III, Director at Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN, Financial), executed a sale of 3,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 23,802 shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc.

Huron Consulting Group Inc specializes in providing consulting services in areas such as healthcare, education, and financial services. The company assists clients in improving performance, complying with complex regulations, reducing costs, leveraging technology, and stimulating growth.

The shares were sold at a price of $104.09, valuing the transaction at approximately $312,270. This sale contributes to a total of 42 insider sells over the past year, with no insider buys recorded during the same period.

The current market cap of Huron Consulting Group Inc stands at approximately $1.823 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company is 24.23, which is above both the industry median of 17.48 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Huron Consulting Group Inc is estimated at $106.15 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and supplemented by future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by Director SAWYER HUGH E III follows a trend of insider selling at Huron Consulting Group Inc, which may be of interest to current and potential investors for monitoring the insider activities within the company.

