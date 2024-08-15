Contest: Guess Which Stocks Buffett Bought in the 2nd Quarter

GuruFocus hosts a contest every quarter in which people can guess the stocks they think Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) (Trades, Portfolio) might have bought.

The second-quarter contest begins today. To participate, pick ONLY THREE stocks you think he purchased between April 1 and June 30, 2024 and post them into the “comments” section below this article. Submissions with greater than or less than three guesses will be disqualified.

Yes, the contest does include stocks his two portfolio managers, Ted Weschler and Todd Combs, may also have purchased. It does NOT include, however, the share repurchases of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, Financial)(BRK.B, Financial). Further, it does not include additions to the Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY, Financial) and Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA, Financial)(LSXMK, Financial) stakes as these trades were previously disclosed.

Those who guess correctly will win a signed copy of GuruFocus founder Charlie Tian's highly rated book, “Invest Like a Guru.”

Berkshire Hathaway will release Buffett's equity portfolio of second-quarter buys and sells on or around Aug. 15. We will announce the winner(s) shortly after that.

For the first quarter of 2024, Berkshire added to its holdings of Chubb Ltd. (CB, Financial), Liberty SiriusXM Group and Occidental Petroleum.

On the sell side, the conglomerate divested of HP Inc. (HPQ, Financial) and curbed the investments in Apple Inc. (AAPL, Financial), Paramount Global (PARA, Financial), Chevron Corp. (CVX, Financial), Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX, Financial) and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI, Financial).

What did it do in the first quarter? You tell us.

For more inspiration, see Buffett's portfolio here.

Do not forget to add your guesses in the comments below.

Good luck!