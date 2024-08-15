DHI Group Inc (DHX) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.02 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $35.8M Misses Expectations

Revenue Declines Amid Mixed Performance Across Segments

Summary
  • Revenue: $35.8 million, fell short of estimates of $36.09 million, down 7% year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $0.9 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.1 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $9.0 million, up 3% year-over-year, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 25%, up from 23% in the year-ago quarter.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: $9.1 million, up 12% from $8.1 million in the year-ago quarter.
  • Total Debt: $35.0 million at quarter end, down $8.0 million from the year-ago quarter.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, DHI Group Inc (DHX, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. DHI Group Inc is a provider of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and services that deliver career marketplaces to candidates and employers globally. The company's brands, Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match, and connect with skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology and those with active government security clearances.

1821590003751481344.png

Performance Overview

DHI Group Inc reported total revenue of $35.8 million for Q2 2024, a 7% decline year-over-year, missing the analyst estimate of $36.09 million. The company's net income was $0.9 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.01 per share. This compares to a net loss of $0.1 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year.

Segment Analysis

ClearanceJobs, one of DHI's key brands, reported revenue of $13.3 million, an 8% increase year-over-year. In contrast, Dice, another significant brand, saw its revenue decline by 14% to $22.6 million. Total bookings for the quarter were $30.0 million, down 7% year-over-year, with ClearanceJobs bookings up 9% to $11.4 million and Dice bookings down 15% to $18.6 million.

Financial Achievements

Despite the revenue decline, DHI Group Inc achieved several financial milestones:

  • Adjusted EBITDA was $9.0 million, up 3% year-over-year, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 25%, up from 23% in the year-ago quarter.
  • Cash flow from operations increased by 12% to $9.1 million.
  • Total debt was reduced by $8.0 million to $35.0 million at the end of the quarter.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $35.8 million $38.5 million
Net Income $0.9 million $(0.1) million
Adjusted EBITDA $9.0 million $8.7 million
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 25% 23%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, DHI Group Inc had $3.0 million in cash, compared to $2.7 million in the year-ago quarter. The company also reported a reduction in total debt to $35.0 million, down from $43.0 million in the previous year. Cash flow from operations was $9.1 million, up from $8.1 million in Q2 2023.

Commentary and Outlook

"Although our bookings are not where we hoped they would be, throughout the quarter, we continued to see a slow rise in new tech job postings," said Art Zeile, President and CEO of DHI Group. "AI initiatives are increasingly driving demand for tech professionals, particularly with consulting firms being the initial focus for corporations."
"While we expect our bookings performance in the second half of the year to continue to improve, many employers continue to be very budget-conscious during this uncertain economic environment," added Raime Leeby, CFO of DHI Group.

Analysis

DHI Group Inc's mixed performance in Q2 2024 highlights the challenges and opportunities in the tech recruitment market. While the decline in Dice's revenue is concerning, the growth in ClearanceJobs and the improvement in net income and Adjusted EBITDA are positive signs. The company's focus on AI-driven recruitment solutions positions it well for future growth as demand for tech professionals continues to rise.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from DHI Group Inc for further details.

