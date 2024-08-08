News Corp Q4 FY2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.09 Meets Estimates, Revenue of $2.58 Billion Surpasses Expectations

Revenue and Net Income Surpass Expectations

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $2.58 billion, up by 6% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $2.47 billion.
  • Net Income: $71 million, a significant improvement from a net loss of $32 million in the prior year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.09, compared to $(0.01) in the prior year, meeting analyst estimates.
  • Total Segment EBITDA: $380 million, an 11% increase from $341 million in the prior year, marking the highest fourth-quarter EBITDA since separation.
  • Book Publishing Revenue: Grew 15% in the quarter, with Segment EBITDA increasing by $41 million, driven by higher physical and digital book sales.
  • REA Group Revenue: $305 million, a 37% increase year-over-year, primarily driven by robust Australian residential performance and higher financial services revenue.
  • Free Cash Flow: $602 million for the fiscal year, up from $593 million in the prior year, reflecting higher cash provided by operating activities.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, News Corp (NWSA, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024. News Corp, a diversified media conglomerate with significant presence in the US, the UK, and Australia, reported robust financial results, surpassing analyst estimates for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS).

Company Overview

News Corporation is a diversified media conglomerate with significant presence in the US, the UK, and Australia. Key mastheads include The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, New York Post, The Times, The Sun, The Australian, Herald Sun, and The Daily Telegraph. The company also has a strong presence in the Australian subscription video market through 65%-owned Foxtel, and streaming platforms such as sport-focused Kayo and entertainment-focused Binge. Its 61%-owned REA Group is the dominant property listings business in Australia. In addition, it owns Harper Collins, one of the biggest book publishers in the world, and has a sizable US digital property advertising business, Move.

Q4 FY2024 Financial Highlights

News Corp reported fourth-quarter revenues of $2.58 billion, a 6% increase compared to $2.43 billion in the prior year, driven by growth in the Digital Real Estate Services, Book Publishing, and Dow Jones segments. Net income for the quarter was $71 million, a significant improvement from a net loss of $(32) million in the prior year. Total Segment EBITDA reached $380 million, an 11% increase compared to $341 million in the prior year.

1821645491524497408.png

Performance Analysis

For the quarter, reported EPS were $0.09, matching the analyst estimate, while adjusted EPS were $0.17, compared to $0.14 in the prior year. The company's performance was bolstered by strong contributions from the Book Publishing segment and REA Group, despite challenges in the News Media segment.

Segment Performance

Digital Real Estate Services: Revenues increased by 21% to $448 million, driven by strong performance at REA Group. Segment EBITDA increased by 25% to $135 million.

Subscription Video Services: Revenues were $506 million, a 1% increase compared to the prior year. Segment EBITDA decreased by 5% to $74 million due to launch costs for Hubbl.

Dow Jones: Revenues increased by 4% to $566 million, driven by growth in circulation and subscription revenues. Segment EBITDA increased by 3% to $137 million.

Book Publishing: Revenues grew by 15% to $512 million, with Segment EBITDA increasing significantly to $57 million from $16 million in the prior year.

News Media: Revenues decreased by 5% to $545 million, with Segment EBITDA falling by 38% to $28 million due to lower contributions from News Corp Australia.

Full Year FY2024 Financial Highlights

For the full fiscal year 2024, News Corp reported total revenues of $10.09 billion, a 2% increase compared to $9.88 billion in the prior year. Net income for the full year was $354 million, an 89% increase compared to $187 million in the prior year. Total Segment EBITDA for the full year was $1.54 billion, an 8% increase compared to $1.42 billion in the prior year.

Key Metrics

Metric Q4 FY2024 Q4 FY2023 % Change
Revenue $2.58 billion $2.43 billion 6%
Net Income $71 million $(32) million N/A
Total Segment EBITDA $380 million $341 million 11%
Reported EPS $0.09 $(0.01) N/A
Adjusted EPS $0.17 $0.14 21%

Commentary

"Fiscal 2024 was an outstanding year for News Corp, as we not only delivered robust earnings growth and created substantial shareholder value, but took a significant step to prepare the Company to prosper in the AI age," said Chief Executive Robert Thomson.

Conclusion

News Corp's strong performance in Q4 FY2024 and the full fiscal year highlights the company's resilience and strategic growth in key segments. The company's ability to surpass analyst estimates for revenue and EPS underscores its robust operational execution and strategic initiatives. Investors and analysts will be closely watching News Corp's continued performance and strategic moves in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from News Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.