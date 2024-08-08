Paymentus Holdings Inc (PAY) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.07, Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $197.4 Million

Revenue and Earnings Surpass Expectations Amid Robust Transaction Growth

Summary
  • Revenue: $197.4 million, up 32.6% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $180.57 million.
  • Gross Profit: $58.8 million, an increase of 28.1% year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $9.4 million, with GAAP earnings per share of $0.07.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $22.5 million, representing a 29.5% adjusted EBITDA margin, up 58.6% year-over-year.
  • Transaction Volume: Processed 140.4 million transactions, an increase of 28.2% from the second quarter of 2022.
On August 8, 2024, Paymentus Holdings Inc (PAY, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The company, a leading provider of electronic bill presentment and payment services, reported significant growth in both revenue and earnings, surpassing analyst estimates.

Company Overview

Paymentus Holdings Inc provides electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers and financial institutions through a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), secure, omni-channel technology platform. The platform integrates into a biller's core financial and operating systems to provide flexible and secure access to payment processing of credit cards, debit cards, eChecks, and digital wallets across various channels including online, mobile, IVR, call center, chatbot, and voice-based assistants. The company generates revenue from payment transaction fees processed through its platform, either as a percentage of transaction value or a specified fee per transaction.

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

Paymentus reported record revenue of $197.4 million for Q2 2024, a 32.6% increase year-over-year, driven largely by increased billers and transactions. This figure significantly exceeded the analyst estimate of $180.57 million. The company also reported a gross profit of $58.8 million, up 28.1% year-over-year, and an adjusted gross profit of $64.0 million.

Net income for the quarter was $9.4 million, with GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.06. Non-GAAP net income was $14.7 million, and non-GAAP EPS was $0.12. The company also reported a record adjusted EBITDA of $22.5 million, representing a 29.5% adjusted EBITDA margin, a 58.6% increase year-over-year.

Performance Analysis

The company's performance is noteworthy due to the substantial increase in transactions processed, which totaled 140.4 million during the second quarter, a 28.2% increase from the same period in 2023. This growth underscores the effectiveness of Paymentus' platform in attracting and retaining billers and financial institutions.

The second quarter marked another exceptional period for Paymentus where record revenue, contribution profit, and adjusted EBITDA grew 32.6%, 28.1%, and 58.6% year-over-year, respectively. We exited the quarter with strong bookings and backlog, supporting our continued momentum," said Dushyant Sharma, Founder and CEO.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Revenue $197.4 million $148.9 million +32.6%
Gross Profit $58.8 million $45.9 million +28.1%
Net Income $9.4 million $5.8 million +62.1%
Adjusted EBITDA $22.5 million $14.2 million +58.6%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Paymentus reported total assets of $527.7 million, up from $504.9 million at the end of 2023. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $188.8 million, reflecting a strong liquidity position. Net cash provided by operating activities for the first six months of 2024 was $29.0 million, compared to $31.2 million for the same period in 2023.

Conclusion

Paymentus Holdings Inc (PAY, Financial) has demonstrated robust financial performance in Q2 2024, significantly exceeding analyst estimates. The company's strong revenue growth, increased transaction volume, and improved profitability metrics highlight its effective business model and market position. These achievements are crucial for sustaining long-term growth and enhancing shareholder value in the competitive SaaS industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Paymentus Holdings Inc for further details.

