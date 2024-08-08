On August 8, 2024, Acacia Research Corp (ACTG, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a remarkable 227% increase in consolidated revenue compared to Q2 2023. The company reported $25.8 million in revenue, significantly surpassing the analyst estimate of $19.75 million. However, the company posted a GAAP net loss of $8.4 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to an estimated loss per share of $0.08.

Acacia Research Corp is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy, and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon. Acacia operates its businesses based on three key principles of people, process, and performance and has built a management team with demonstrated expertise in research, transactions and execution, and operations and management.

Performance and Challenges

Acacia Research Corp's Q2 2024 performance was bolstered by the completion of a transformative acquisition of operated producing wells in the Western Anadarko Basin through its Benchmark subsidiary. This acquisition contributed significantly to the revenue surge. However, the company faced challenges, including a GAAP net loss of $8.4 million, driven by unrealized losses related to the fair value of equity securities and additional expenses related to the AIP Matter.

Financial Achievements

The company's financial achievements in Q2 2024 are noteworthy. Acacia generated $25.8 million in consolidated revenue, including $5.3 million from its intellectual property operations, up from $0.4 million in Q2 2023. The Benchmark subsidiary contributed $14.2 million in revenue, reflecting the successful integration of the acquired assets. Additionally, Acacia's book value per share increased to $5.95, up from $5.90 at the end of 2023.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Total Revenues $25.8 million $7.9 million Operating Loss $(4.8) million $(12.5) million GAAP Net Loss $(8.4) million $(18.8) million GAAP Diluted Net Loss Per Share $(0.08) $(0.36)

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Acacia's balance sheet remains robust with cash, cash equivalents, and equity investments measured at fair value totaling $405.2 million as of June 30, 2024. The company generated $71.0 million in operating cash flow in the first half of 2024, reflecting its focus on free cash flow generation and book value per share accretion.

Commentary

"Acacia delivered strong financial and operating results in the second quarter. The Company’s efforts to build excellent businesses are paying off as our second quarter results highlight the evolution, strength, and trajectory of the Company’s core technology, energy, and industrials verticals." - Martin (“MJ”) D. McNulty, Jr., Chief Executive Officer

Analysis

Acacia Research Corp's Q2 2024 results demonstrate the company's strategic focus on acquisitions and operational excellence. The significant revenue growth, driven by the Benchmark acquisition, underscores the company's ability to leverage its expertise and capital base effectively. However, the GAAP net loss highlights the challenges associated with unrealized losses and additional expenses. Moving forward, Acacia's focus on free cash flow generation and book value per share accretion will be critical in driving shareholder value.

