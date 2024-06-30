Faro Technologies Inc (FARO) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.18 Beats Estimates, Revenue Misses at $82.1 Million

Q2 2024 Financial Results Overview

Author's Avatar
60 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $82.1 million, fell short of estimates of $83.65 million, down 7% year-over-year.
  • Gross Margin: 54.6%, a significant improvement from 37.8% in the prior year period.
  • Net Loss: $0.5 million, or $(0.03) per share, compared to a net loss of $28.2 million, or $(1.49) per share in the prior year period.
  • Operating Expenses: $43.0 million, a reduction from $58.7 million in the prior year period.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: $4.2 million, indicating positive cash generation.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $8.4 million, or 10.3% of total sales, compared to $(7.2) million, or (10.0%) of total sales in the prior year period.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $97.9 million, up from $96.3 million as of December 31, 2022.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Faro Technologies Inc (FARO, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Faro Technologies Inc is a technology company that designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software-driven, three-dimensional (3-D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions for various industries including 3D metrology, architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), operations and maintenance (O&M), and public safety analytics markets.

Performance and Challenges

Faro Technologies Inc (FARO, Financial) reported total sales of $82.1 million for Q2 2024, a 7% decline year-over-year from $88.2 million in Q2 2023. Despite the revenue miss, the company achieved a gross margin of 54.6%, significantly higher than the 37.8% reported in the same period last year. The net loss for the quarter was $0.5 million, or $(0.03) per share, compared to a net loss of $28.2 million, or $(1.49) per share, in Q2 2023. Non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.18, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.15.

1821647326226313216.png

Financial Achievements

Faro Technologies Inc (FARO, Financial) achieved several financial milestones in Q2 2024. The company reported a non-GAAP gross margin of 55.0%, up from 38.7% in the prior year period. Operating expenses were reduced to $43.0 million from $58.7 million in Q2 2023, with non-GAAP operating expenses also showing a decline to $40.0 million from $44.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $8.4 million, or 10.3% of total sales, compared to a negative $7.2 million, or (1.0%) of total sales, in Q2 2023.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Sales $82.1 million $88.2 million
Gross Margin 54.6% 37.8%
Net Loss $(0.5) million $(28.2) million
Non-GAAP EPS $0.18 $(0.57)
Adjusted EBITDA $8.4 million $(7.2) million

Income Statement Highlights

Faro Technologies Inc (FARO, Financial) reported a gross profit of $44.8 million, up from $33.3 million in Q2 2023. Operating expenses were significantly reduced, with selling, general, and administrative expenses decreasing to $32.6 million from $38.6 million, and research and development expenses dropping to $9.8 million from $11.7 million. The company also reported a positive cash flow from operations of $4.2 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Faro Technologies Inc (FARO, Financial) had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaling $97.9 million, compared to $96.3 million as of December 31, 2023. The company’s total assets stood at $481.1 million, with total liabilities amounting to $224.5 million. The company generated $10.8 million in net cash from operating activities during the first half of 2024.

Commentary and Outlook

“As I reflect on the completion of my first year at FARO, I am pleased with the execution of the first phase of our journey to drive operational excellence and we are pacing well ahead of our expectations,” said Peter Lau, President & Chief Executive Officer.

For Q3 2024, Faro Technologies Inc (FARO, Financial) expects revenue to be in the range of $76 to $84 million, with a gross margin between 53.0% and 54.5%. The company anticipates a net loss per share in the range of $(0.32) to $(0.12), with non-GAAP net loss to net income per share ranging from $(0.01) to $0.19.

For more detailed information, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Faro Technologies Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.