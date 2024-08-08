DigitalOcean Holdings Inc Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.20, Revenue of $192 Million, Surpassing Estimates

Revenue and Earnings Surpass Expectations Amidst Continued Growth

Summary
  • Revenue: $192 million, up 13% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $188.56 million.
  • GAAP Net Income: $19 million, with a net income margin of 10%.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: $0.20, compared to $0.01 in the same quarter last year.
  • Gross Profit: $117 million, an increase of 15% year-over-year, with a gross profit margin of 61%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $82 million, up 13% year-over-year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 42%.
  • Net Cash from Operating Activities: $71 million, compared to $64 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $443 million as of June 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing robust financial performance that exceeded analyst expectations. DigitalOcean Holdings Inc is a cloud computing platform offering on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company operates globally, with a presence in North America, Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Performance and Challenges

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc reported a revenue of $192 million for Q2 2024, marking a 13% year-over-year increase and surpassing the analyst estimate of $188.56 million. The company's GAAP net income stood at $19 million, translating to a net income margin of 10%. Adjusted EBITDA was $82 million, representing a 42% margin. These results highlight the company's ability to maintain growth momentum despite market challenges.

However, the company faces challenges such as the need to continuously innovate and adapt to rapidly changing technology and customer needs. Additionally, the competitive landscape in the cloud computing industry remains intense, requiring DigitalOcean to consistently enhance its offerings to retain and attract customers.

Financial Achievements

DigitalOcean's financial achievements are significant for the software industry, where scalability and innovation are crucial. The company's gross profit increased by 15% year-over-year to $117 million, with a gross profit margin of 61%. The adjusted EBITDA margin of 42% underscores the company's operational efficiency and ability to generate substantial earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

1821648982062034944.png

Key Financial Metrics

Key details from the financial statements include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $192 million $169.8 million
Gross Profit $117 million $102.5 million
Net Income $19 million $0.665 million
Adjusted EBITDA $82 million $72.2 million
Net Cash from Operating Activities $71 million $64 million
Cash and Cash Equivalents $443 million $317 million

Operational Highlights

Operationally, DigitalOcean made significant strides, including the revival of its virtual developer conference, Deploy, and the announcement of several new product features. The company also introduced GPU droplets, providing on-demand access to NVIDIA H100 instances, which is expected to democratize access to GPU infrastructure for its approximately 638,000 customers.

Average Revenue Per Customer (ARPU) increased by 9% year-over-year to $99.45, and the number of customers spending more than $50 per month grew by 7%, with their revenue increasing by 15% year-over-year. The Net Dollar Retention Rate (NDR) remained stable at 97%, indicating strong customer retention and revenue growth from existing customers.

Financial Outlook

Looking ahead, DigitalOcean provided guidance for Q3 2024, expecting total revenue between $196 million and $197 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 37% to 38%. For the full year 2024, the company anticipates total revenue between $770 million and $775 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 37% to 39%.

"We have delivered another strong quarter of business results and exciting product announcements. In Q2 we saw revenue growth continue to re-accelerate to 13%, with AI/ML continuing to gain significant momentum with ARR up over 200% year over year," said Paddy Srinivasan, CEO of DigitalOcean.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from DigitalOcean Holdings Inc for further details.

