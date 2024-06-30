Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN) Q2 Earnings: EPS of $0.02 Misses Estimate, Revenue of $167.3M Falls Short

Company Reports Lower Revenue and Net Income Amid Divestitures

Summary
  • Revenue: $167.3 million, fell short of estimates of $173.62 million.
  • Net Income: $0.6 million, or $0.02 per fully diluted share, compared to $12.3 million, or $0.40 per fully diluted share, in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $41.2 million, down from $58.4 million in the prior year period.
  • Debt Repayment: Fully repaid $287 million in senior unsecured notes, reducing interest expenses.
  • Share Repurchase: Repurchased 989,117 shares at an average price of $29.85 per share, totaling $29.5 million.
  • Cash Dividend: Authorized third recurring quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on October 2, 2024.
  • Cash and Equivalents: $88.6 million as of June 30, 2024, with no outstanding borrowings under the $240 million revolving credit facility.
On August 8, 2024, Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Golden Entertainment Inc is a U.S.-based company that focuses on distributed gaming, casino, and resort operations. Its reportable segments include Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. The majority of the company's revenue is generated from its Nevada Casino Resorts segment, which comprises destination casino resort properties offering a variety of food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

Performance Overview

Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN, Financial) reported second-quarter revenue of $167.3 million, falling short of the analyst estimate of $173.62 million. The company also reported a net income of $0.6 million, or $0.02 per fully diluted share, significantly below the analyst estimate of $0.22 per share. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $41.2 million.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the lower-than-expected earnings, Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN, Financial) made notable strides in strengthening its balance sheet. The company fully repaid its outstanding bonds in April and reduced the interest rate on its term loan in May. Additionally, the company returned capital to shareholders through a recurring dividend and repurchased nearly one million shares.

Blake Sartini, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Golden, commented, “In the second quarter, we continued to strengthen our balance sheet by fully repaying our outstanding bonds in April and reducing our interest rate on our term loan in May. We also aggressively returned capital to shareholders through our recurring dividend and repurchasing nearly one million shares. Our healthy operating cash flow and strong balance sheet will continue to provide us with strategic and financial flexibility while we return capital to shareholders throughout the year.”

Income Statement Highlights

Category Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Gaming Revenue $78.2 million $182.4 million
Food and Beverage Revenue $43.1 million $46.5 million
Rooms Revenue $31.4 million $30.9 million
Other Revenue $14.6 million $26.9 million
Total Revenue $167.3 million $286.7 million
Net Income $0.6 million $12.3 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN, Financial) had a total principal amount of debt outstanding of $400.7 million, primarily consisting of $396.0 million in outstanding term loan borrowings. The company had cash and cash equivalents of $88.6 million and no outstanding borrowings under its $240 million revolving credit facility.

Analysis and Conclusion

The decline in revenue and net income compared to the previous year can be attributed to the exclusion of results from the company's Rocky Gap Casino Resort and distributed gaming operations in Montana and Nevada, which were sold in 2023 and early 2024. Despite these challenges, the company's efforts to strengthen its balance sheet and return capital to shareholders are commendable. However, the lower-than-expected earnings and revenue highlight the need for strategic adjustments to navigate the current market conditions effectively.

