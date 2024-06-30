Quanterix Corp (QTRX) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of -$0.25 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $34.4M Surpasses Expectations

Revenue Surpasses Analyst Estimates, Net Loss Increases

Summary
  • Revenue: $34.4 million, up by 10.8% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $33.70 million.
  • GAAP Gross Margin: 58.3%, a decrease from 61.7% in the prior year period.
  • Net Loss: $9.5 million, an increase of $3.4 million compared to the corresponding prior year period.
  • GAAP EPS: -$0.25, compared to -$0.16 in the prior year period.
  • Cash and Equivalents: Ended the period with $299.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and restricted cash.
  • 2024 Revenue Guidance: Revised to $134 million to $138 million, down from the previous range of $139 million to $144 million.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Quanterix Corp (QTRX, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Quanterix Corp is a life sciences company focused on developing ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platforms that advance precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics.

Performance Overview

Quanterix Corp (QTRX, Financial) reported revenue of $34.4 million for Q2 2024, a 10.8% increase compared to $31.0 million in the same period last year. This figure surpassed the analyst estimate of $33.70 million. However, the company reported a net loss of $9.5 million, widening from the $6.1 million loss in Q2 2023. The estimated earnings per share (EPS) was -$0.26, and the actual EPS came in at -$0.25.

1821650648991690752.png

Key Financial Metrics

Quanterix Corp (QTRX, Financial) achieved a GAAP gross margin of 58.3%, down from 61.7% in the prior year period. The non-GAAP gross margin also declined to 52.3% from 56.4%. The company ended the quarter with $299.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and restricted cash, reflecting a net cash usage of $5.1 million during the quarter.

Operational Highlights

The company presented data at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC), demonstrating a successful validation of a multi-marker approach for Alzheimer’s disease detection. Additionally, Quanterix announced four new partnerships to provide access to Alzheimer’s disease diagnostic testing with major hospital systems and a leading laboratory in China.

Income Statement Summary

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenues $34.4 million $31.0 million
Net Loss $9.5 million $6.1 million
GAAP Gross Margin 58.3% 61.7%
Non-GAAP Gross Margin 52.3% 56.4%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Quanterix Corp (QTRX, Financial) reported total assets of $411.3 million, down from $425.0 million at the end of 2023. The company’s cash and cash equivalents decreased significantly to $47.0 million from $174.4 million. The net cash used in operating activities for the first six months of 2024 was $25.1 million, compared to $8.9 million in the same period last year.

Business Outlook

Quanterix Corp (QTRX, Financial) has revised its 2024 revenue guidance to a range of $134 million to $138 million, down from the previous range of $139 million to $144 million. The company expects GAAP gross margin to be between 57% and 61%, and non-GAAP gross margin to be between 51% and 55%. Cash usage for 2024 is anticipated to be at the higher end of the prior range of $25 million to $30 million.

Conclusion

Quanterix Corp (QTRX, Financial) continues to show strong revenue growth, driven by increased demand for its Simoa technology. However, the widening net loss and reduced gross margins highlight ongoing challenges. The company's strategic focus on Alzheimer's diagnostics and new partnerships could provide significant growth opportunities in the future.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Quanterix Corp for further details.

