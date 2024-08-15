CarGurus Inc (CARG) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Miss, Revenue Beats Estimates with $218.7 Million

CarGurus Inc (CARG) released its 8-K filing on August 8, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Summary
  • Revenue: $218.7 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $216.09 million.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $68.7 million, significantly impacted by a $127.7 million goodwill and other long-lived asset impairment.
  • Gross Profit: $182.4 million, up 11% year-over-year, with a gross margin of 83%.
  • Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA: $55.6 million, a 23% increase year-over-year.
  • Share Repurchase: $61 million worth of shares repurchased, representing 2.5% of outstanding capital.
  • Marketplace Revenue: $195.2 million, a 14% year-over-year increase, marking the third consecutive quarter of double-digit growth.
  • Cash and Equivalents: $216.2 million at the end of the period, down 31% from the previous year.
Article's Main Image

CarGurus Inc is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company operates through two segments: U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale, generating the majority of its revenue from the U.S. Marketplace.

1821650875937091584.png

Performance Overview

CarGurus Inc (CARG, Financial) reported total revenue of $218.7 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $216.09 million. However, the company posted a consolidated GAAP net loss of $68.7 million, significantly wider than the previous year's net income of $13.8 million. The non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA stood at $55.6 million, marking a 23% year-over-year increase.

Key Financial Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Variance from Prior Year
Total Revenue $218.7 million -9%
Marketplace Revenue $195.2 million +14%
Wholesale Revenue $13.1 million -59%
Product Revenue $10.4 million -72%
Gross Profit $182.4 million +11%
GAAP Net Loss $(68.7) million -597%
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $55.6 million +23%

Challenges and Achievements

The company faced significant challenges, including a 59% decline in wholesale revenue and a 72% drop in product revenue. These declines were partially offset by a 14% increase in marketplace revenue, driven by higher adoption of add-on products and a shift towards premium subscription tiers.

CarGurus Inc (CARG, Financial) also repurchased $61 million worth of shares during the quarter, representing 2.5% of its outstanding capital. This move indicates a strong commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Insights

From the income statement, the total operating expenses surged to $276 million, primarily due to a $127.5 million goodwill and other long-lived asset impairment. This contributed to the widened net loss. On the balance sheet, cash and cash equivalents stood at $216.2 million, down 31% from December 31, 2023.

Key Performance Indicators

Metric Q2 2024 Variance from Prior Year
U.S. Paying Dealers 24,446 +1%
International Paying Dealers 6,906 0%
U.S. QARSD $6,942 +14%
International QARSD $1,935 +20%

Analysis and Outlook

Despite the widened net loss, CarGurus Inc (CARG, Financial) showed resilience with a strong increase in marketplace revenue and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA. The company's focus on premium subscription tiers and add-on products appears to be paying off. However, the significant decline in wholesale and product revenues remains a concern.

Looking ahead, CarGurus Inc (CARG, Financial) has provided guidance for Q3 2024, with total revenue expected to range between $212 million and $232 million, and non-GAAP EPS between $0.38 and $0.44. The company aims to continue optimizing its go-to-market execution and operational capabilities to drive long-term growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from CarGurus Inc for further details.

