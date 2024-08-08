Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc (BATRA) Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $0.47, Revenue at $282.88 Million, Misses Estimates

Revenue Growth and Improved Operating Income Highlight the Quarter

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $282.88 million, up 5% year-over-year, but fell short of estimates of $285.85 million.
  • Baseball Revenue: Increased by 4% to $266.00 million, driven by growth in baseball event and broadcasting revenue.
  • Mixed-Use Development Revenue: Rose by 11% to $16.88 million, primarily due to higher rental income and parking revenue.
  • Operating Income: $24.94 million, a 28% increase from the previous year’s $19.47 million.
  • Adjusted OIBDA: $45.75 million, up 9% from $41.87 million in the same period last year.
  • Net Earnings: $29.11 million, compared to a net loss of $28.91 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.47, showing a significant improvement from a loss of $0.47 per share in the prior year period.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc (BATRA, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The company, which operates the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club and the mixed-use real estate development, The Battery Atlanta, reported notable improvements in revenue and operating income.

Company Overview

Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc is a holding company that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, which owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club and the mixed-use real estate development, The Battery Atlanta. The company derives revenue from ticket sales, concessions, local broadcasting rights, advertising sponsorships, suites and premium seat fees, retail and licensing revenue, shared MLB revenue streams, and other sources. The company's reportable segments include baseball and mixed-use development.

Performance and Challenges

For the second quarter of 2024, Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc reported total revenue of $282.88 million, a 5% increase from $270.12 million in the same period last year. This growth was driven by a 4% increase in baseball revenue and an 11% increase in mixed-use development revenue. Despite fewer home games (40 in Q2 2024 compared to 43 in Q2 2023), the company managed to grow its baseball event revenue by 6% due to new sponsorship agreements and contractual rate increases.

However, the company faced challenges with increased baseball operating costs, which rose by 5% to $205.07 million. These costs were driven by higher player salaries, increases under MLB’s revenue sharing plan, and increased minor league team and player expenses.

Financial Achievements

Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc's Adjusted OIBDA (Operating Income Before Depreciation and Amortization) increased by 9% to $45.75 million, reflecting the company's ability to manage costs effectively despite rising expenses. Operating income also saw a significant increase of 28% to $24.94 million, up from $19.47 million in the same period last year.

1821651025271091200.png

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2023 Q2 2024 % Change
Total Revenue $270.12M $282.88M 5%
Baseball Revenue $254.94M $266.00M 4%
Mixed-Use Development Revenue $15.19M $16.88M 11%
Adjusted OIBDA $41.87M $45.75M 9%
Operating Income $19.47M $24.94M 28%

Income Statement Highlights

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, the company reported:

  • Baseball revenue of $266.00 million, up 4% from $254.94 million in Q2 2023.
  • Mixed-use development revenue of $16.88 million, up 11% from $15.19 million in Q2 2023.
  • Total revenue of $282.88 million, up 5% from $270.12 million in Q2 2023.
  • Operating income of $24.94 million, up 28% from $19.47 million in Q2 2023.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc reported cash and cash equivalents of $121.24 million, down from $181.46 million as of March 31, 2024. The decrease in cash was primarily due to seasonal working capital changes and capital expenditures. The company's total debt increased to $603.28 million from $583.37 million in the previous quarter, driven by borrowings on the mixed-use development credit facilities.

Analysis

Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc's performance in the second quarter of 2024 demonstrates the company's resilience and ability to grow revenue despite fewer home games and rising costs. The increase in Adjusted OIBDA and operating income highlights the company's effective cost management strategies. However, the rise in operating costs, particularly player salaries and expenses related to MLB’s revenue sharing plan, remains a challenge that the company needs to address to sustain profitability.

Overall, Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc's financial results for Q2 2024 are encouraging, with revenue and operating income exceeding analyst estimates. The company's ability to secure new sponsorship agreements and increase rental income from its mixed-use development projects bodes well for its future growth prospects.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.