Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of -$0.34, Revenue of $31.1 Million Misses Estimates

Company's First FDA Approval and U.S. Launch of Amtagvi™ Drive Revenue Growth

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $31.1 million for Q2 2024, fell short of estimates of $49.05 million.
  • Net Loss: $97.1 million for Q2 2024, or $0.34 per share, compared to $106.5 million, or $0.47 per share, in Q2 2023.
  • Cash Position: Approximately $449.6 million as of July 24, 2024, including $200 million raised from an ATM equity financing facility.
  • Research and Development Expenses: $62.1 million for Q2 2024, a decrease from $86.3 million in Q2 2023.
  • Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses: $39.6 million for Q2 2024, an increase from $21.9 million in Q2 2023.
  • Product Revenue Guidance: $53-$55 million for Q3 2024, $160-$165 million for FY 2024, and $450-$475 million for FY 2025.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2024. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a transformational approach to treating cancer by harnessing the human immune system's ability to recognize and destroy diverse cancer cells using therapies personalized for each patient. The company is preparing for potential U.S. regulatory approvals and commercialization of the first autologous T-cell therapy to address a solid tumor cancer.

Financial Performance and Challenges

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA, Financial) reported a net loss of $97.1 million, or $0.34 per share, for the second quarter of 2024, compared to a net loss of $106.5 million, or $0.47 per share, for the same period in 2023. For the first half of 2024, the net loss was $210.1 million, or $0.76 per share, compared to $213.9 million, or $0.98 per share, for the first half of 2023. The company’s revenue for Q2 2024 was $31.1 million, falling short of the analyst estimate of $49.05 million.

1821651213528231936.png

Revenue and Product Launch

Revenue for the second quarter of 2024 consisted of $12.8 million from the initial sales of Amtagvi and $18.3 million from Proleukin. The total revenue for the first half of 2024 was $31.8 million, a significant increase from $0.2 million in the first half of 2023. The increase in revenue was primarily driven by the U.S. launch of Amtagvi and the growth in Proleukin sales.

Cost of Sales and Expenses

Cost of sales for Q2 2024 was $31.4 million, up from $2.1 million in Q2 2023, primarily due to costs associated with the commercial manufacturing of Amtagvi and Proleukin. Research and development expenses decreased to $62.1 million in Q2 2024 from $86.3 million in Q2 2023, reflecting the transition of Amtagvi to commercial manufacturing and decreased clinical activity costs. However, selling, general, and administrative expenses increased to $39.6 million in Q2 2024 from $21.9 million in Q2 2023, driven by increased headcount and costs related to the commercialization of Amtagvi and Proleukin.

Financial Position

As of July 24, 2024, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA, Financial) had an unaudited cash position of approximately $449.6 million, including net proceeds of $200.0 million from an at-the-market equity financing facility. The company had $346.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, investments, and restricted cash as of December 31, 2023. The current cash position and anticipated product revenue are expected to fund operations into early 2026.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 H1 2024 H1 2023
Revenue $31.1 million $0.2 million $31.8 million $0.2 million
Net Loss ($97.1 million) ($106.5 million) ($210.1 million) ($213.9 million)
EPS ($0.34) ($0.47) ($0.76) ($0.98)

Analysis and Outlook

The financial results reflect Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA, Financial)'s significant progress in launching Amtagvi and expanding its commercial footprint. Despite the revenue miss, the company’s strategic initiatives and strong cash position provide a solid foundation for future growth. The decrease in research and development expenses and the increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses highlight the company's transition from development to commercialization.

Frederick Vogt, Ph.D., J.D., Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Iovance, stated,

“The first half of 2024 ushered in our first FDA approval and the start of our U.S. commercial launch of Amtagvi™ for patients with previously treated advanced melanoma. Amtagvi and Proleukin® demand remains strong and continues to increase as authorized treatment centers (ATCs) adopt Amtagvi and community referral networks are mobilized to drive patients to ATCs.”

For more detailed financial information, please refer to the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.