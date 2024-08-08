Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Misses Estimates, Revenue Surpasses Expectations

Revenue Surpasses Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Summary
  • Revenue: $2.5 million for Q2 2024, significantly surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.82 million.
  • Net Loss: $35.8 million, or ($0.54) per share, for Q2 2024, compared to a net loss of $30.5 million, or ($0.65) per share, for Q2 2023.
  • R&D Expenses: Increased to $39.7 million in Q2 2024 from $26.3 million in Q2 2023, driven by higher clinical trial and personnel expenses.
  • G&A Expenses: Rose to $9.1 million in Q2 2024 from $7.2 million in Q2 2023, primarily due to increased stock-based compensation and commercial planning expenses.
  • Cash Position: $802.3 million as of June 30, 2024, ensuring sufficient capital to fund operations through 2027.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Celldex Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immunotherapy technologies and cancer-targeting biologics. The company is engaged in clinical trials for products targeting various cancers and inflammatory diseases.

Performance Overview

Celldex Therapeutics Inc reported a net loss of $35.8 million, or ($0.54) per share, for Q2 2024, beating the analyst estimate of -$0.60 per share. However, the company exceeded revenue expectations, reporting $2.5 million in revenue compared to the estimated $0.82 million. This represents a significant increase from the $0.3 million reported in the same period last year.

1821651324438212608.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the net loss, Celldex's revenue growth is noteworthy, driven primarily by increased services performed under manufacturing and research and development agreements with Rockefeller University. The company's cash position remains strong, with $802.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of June 30, 2024, sufficient to fund operations through 2027.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $2.5 million $0.3 million
R&D Expenses $39.7 million $26.3 million
G&A Expenses $9.1 million $7.2 million
Net Loss ($35.8 million) ($30.5 million)
Net Loss per Share ($0.54) ($0.65)

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Celldex's balance sheet shows total assets of $845.6 million, up from $465.6 million at the end of 2023. The increase in assets is primarily due to the strong cash position. The company reported $29.3 million in cash used for operating activities in Q2 2024, partially offset by $3.7 million in proceeds from stock issuance under employee benefit plans.

Corporate and Clinical Updates

Celldex has made significant progress in its clinical programs. The company initiated Phase 3 studies for chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and reported positive topline Phase 2 data for chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU). Additionally, ongoing Phase 2 trials for prurigo nodularis (PN) and eosinophilic esophagitis (EOE) continue to enroll patients, with a Phase 2 study for atopic dermatitis (AD) set to start by year-end 2024.

“2024 has been a monumental year for Celldex. We presented data establishing clinical benefit and safety for barzolvolimab in two distinct forms of urticaria—chronic spontaneous urticaria and inducible urticaria—both of which support advancement to registration studies,” said Anthony Marucci, Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Celldex Therapeutics.

Conclusion

While Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX, Financial) missed EPS estimates, the company's revenue growth and strong cash position highlight its potential in the biotechnology sector. The ongoing clinical trials and recent positive data further support the company's long-term prospects. Investors should monitor upcoming data releases and the progress of clinical trials as key indicators of future performance.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Celldex Therapeutics Inc for further details.

