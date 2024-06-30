Trupanion Inc (TRUP) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $(0.14) Beats Estimates, Revenue of $314.8M Surpasses Expectations

Trupanion Inc (TRUP) Reports Strong Revenue Growth and Improved Margins in Q2 2024

49 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $314.8 million, up by 16% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $309.33 million.
  • Net Loss: $(5.9) million, or $(0.14) per share, compared to a net loss of $(13.7) million, or $(0.33) per share, in the same quarter last year.
  • Subscription Business Revenue: $208.6 million, an increase of 20% compared to the second quarter of 2022.
  • Total Enrolled Pets: 1,699,643 as of June 30, 2024, a 1% increase over the previous year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $4.0 million in Q2 2024, a significant improvement from $(8.1) million in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $7.4 million, compared to $(3.2) million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $6.9 million, a notable increase from $(3.4) million in the same period last year.
On August 8, 2024, Trupanion Inc (TRUP, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a robust performance with significant revenue growth and improved margins. Trupanion Inc is a specialty insurance products provider in the United States, focusing on medical insurance for pets, particularly cats and dogs. The company operates in two segments: the subscription business and the other business segment.

Performance Overview

Trupanion Inc (TRUP, Financial) reported total revenue of $314.8 million for Q2 2024, a 16% increase compared to the same period in 2023. This figure surpassed the analyst estimate of $309.33 million. The subscription business segment, which generates revenue primarily from direct-to-consumer products, contributed $208.6 million, marking a 20% year-over-year increase. The total number of enrolled pets reached 1,699,643, a 1% increase from June 30, 2023.

Financial Achievements

Trupanion Inc (TRUP, Financial) achieved a net loss of $(5.9) million, or $(0.14) per share, which is narrower than the analyst estimate of $(0.18) per share. This is a significant improvement from the net loss of $(13.7) million, or $(0.33) per share, reported in Q2 2023. Adjusted EBITDA also showed a positive trend, reaching $7.4 million compared to $(3.2) million in the same quarter last year.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $314.8 million $270.6 million
Net Loss $(5.9) million $(13.7) million
Adjusted EBITDA $7.4 million $(3.2) million
Operating Cash Flow $6.9 million $(3.4) million
Free Cash Flow $4.0 million $(8.1) million

Income Statement Highlights

Trupanion Inc (TRUP, Financial) reported a total cost of revenue of $274.5 million, up from $241.2 million in Q2 2023. Operating expenses were $45.7 million, compared to $42.4 million in the same period last year. The company also noted a significant improvement in operating cash flow, which stood at $6.9 million, compared to $(3.4) million in Q2 2023.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Trupanion Inc (TRUP, Financial) held $277.2 million in cash and short-term investments, including $33.2 million held outside the insurance entities. The company maintained a capital surplus of $263.0 million at its insurance subsidiaries, significantly higher than the estimated risk-based capital requirement of $132.7 million.

Commentary and Analysis

“Q2 was a strong quarter, benefitting from consistent revenue growth and margin expansion,” said Margi Tooth, President and Chief Executive Officer of Trupanion. “We were able to once again deliver consistent subscription revenue growth while generating free cash flow of $24 million over the past 12 months. Discretionary profit from our core subscription business increased 63% in the quarter, and we look forward to gradually deploying more capital at high estimated internal rates of return, while restoring our target margins and operating within our free cash flow guardrail.”

Trupanion Inc (TRUP, Financial)'s performance in Q2 2024 highlights its ability to grow revenue and improve margins despite challenges. The company's focus on its subscription business segment has paid off, contributing significantly to its overall revenue. The improvement in net loss and adjusted EBITDA indicates better cost management and operational efficiency.

For more detailed insights and to access the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Trupanion Inc for further details.

