AvePoint Inc (AVPT) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS and Revenue Surpass Estimates with $78.0M Revenue and $53.6M SaaS Revenue

Second Quarter Financial Results Highlight Robust Performance

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Revenue: $78.0 million, up 20% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $75.17 million.
  • SaaS Revenue: $53.6 million, representing a 40% year-over-year growth.
  • GAAP Gross Profit: $59.0 million, compared to $45.1 million for the second quarter of 2023.
  • GAAP Operating Loss: $(2.1) million, an improvement from $(7.1) million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Cash from Operations: $23.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $9.3 million in the prior year period.
  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): $290.1 million, up 23% year-over-year.
  • Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Short-term Investments: $230.8 million as of June 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, AvePoint Inc (AVPT, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. AvePoint Inc provides customizable solutions to optimize SaaS operations, enable secure collaboration, and accelerate digital transformation across technologies and industries. Its Confidence Platform delivers a comprehensive set of cloud-based solutions enabling IT operations, development operations, and cybersecurity professionals to monitor and secure the digital workplace using SaaS tools.

Performance Overview

AvePoint Inc (AVPT, Financial) reported total revenue of $78.0 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $75.17 million. This represents a 20% year-over-year growth. The company's SaaS revenue was particularly notable, reaching $53.6 million, a 40% increase from the same period last year.

1821651426288496640.png

Key Financial Achievements

Gross profit for the quarter was $59.0 million, up from $45.1 million in Q2 2023. Non-GAAP gross profit was $59.4 million, compared to $46.1 million in the previous year, with a non-GAAP gross margin of 76.2%, up from 71.1%.

GAAP operating loss improved to $(2.1) million from $(7.1) million in Q2 2023. Non-GAAP operating income was $8.7 million, a significant increase from $2.9 million in the same period last year, with a non-GAAP operating margin of 11.2%, up from 4.4%.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $78.0 million $64.9 million
Gross Profit $59.0 million $45.1 million
GAAP Operating Loss $(2.1) million $(7.1) million
Non-GAAP Operating Income $8.7 million $2.9 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, AvePoint Inc (AVPT, Financial) had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaling $230.8 million. The company generated $23.9 million in cash from operations for the first six months of 2024, compared to $9.3 million in the same period last year.

Key Performance Indicators

Total Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) was $290.1 million, up 23% year-over-year. The dollar-based gross retention rate was 87%, while the dollar-based net retention rate was 110%.

Commentary and Outlook

“Our second quarter results reflect the continued execution of our teams, the ongoing customer need for a strong data foundation, and the demand for our SaaS platform, which is designed to enhance data security and cyber resilience,” said Dr. Tianyi Jiang (TJ), CEO and Co-Founder, AvePoint.

For the third quarter of 2024, AvePoint Inc (AVPT, Financial) expects total revenues between $82.0 million and $84.0 million, representing a year-over-year growth of 14% at the midpoint. Non-GAAP operating income is projected to be between $11.0 million and $12.0 million.

For the full year 2024, the company has raised its outlook, now expecting total ARR between $319.0 million and $323.0 million, and total revenues between $320.2 million and $324.2 million, representing a year-over-year growth of 19% at the midpoint. Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be between $38.3 million and $39.8 million.

For more detailed information, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from AvePoint Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.