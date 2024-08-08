Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.52 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $145.3M Surpasses Expectations

Robust Revenue and Net Income Growth Highlighted in Latest Filing

Summary
  • Revenue: $145.3 million, up 7% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $143.94 million.
  • GAAP Net Income: $19.6 million, up 51% year-over-year.
  • GAAP Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.52, compared to $0.34 in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $96.0 million, up 12% year-over-year.
  • Record Belbuca® Revenue: $52.2 million, up 21% year-over-year.
  • Acquisition Update: On track to close the acquisition of Ironshore Therapeutics in Q3’24, adding Jornay PM® to the portfolio.
  • Full-Year Guidance Reaffirmed: Product Revenues, Net expected to be between $580.0 to $595.0 million.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing abuse-deterrent products using its patented DETERx platform technology for chronic pain and other diseases. The company's product portfolio includes Xtampza ER, Nucynta Products, Belbuca, and Symproic.

1821651918313910272.png

Performance Overview

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc reported net revenue of $145.3 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $143.94 million. This represents a 7% year-over-year increase. The company also achieved a record revenue of $52.2 million for Belbuca, marking a 21% year-over-year growth. The GAAP net income for the quarter was $19.6 million, a significant 51% increase from the previous year.

Financial Achievements

The company reported an adjusted EBITDA of $96.0 million for Q2 2024, up 12% year-over-year. This strong performance is attributed to disciplined expense management and robust operational execution. The company reaffirmed its full-year 2024 guidance, expecting product revenues between $580.0 million and $595.0 million, adjusted operating expenses between $120.0 million and $125.0 million, and adjusted EBITDA between $380.0 million and $395.0 million.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Revenue $145.3 million $135.5 million
GAAP Net Income $19.6 million $13.0 million
Adjusted EBITDA $96.0 million $85.8 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc reported cash and cash equivalents of $172.9 million, down from $238.9 million at the end of 2023. The company also reported total assets of $1.05 billion and total liabilities and shareholders' equity of $1.05 billion. The reduction in cash is primarily due to strategic investments, including the proposed acquisition of Ironshore Therapeutics.

Commentary and Future Outlook

“Driven by strong operational execution, Collegium delivered robust results in the first half of the year across our pain portfolio. We continue to take actions to maximize the value of our pain portfolio through 2025 and beyond,” said Michael Heffernan, Chairman and Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Collegium.
“Record Belbuca revenue and disciplined expense management resulted in strong second quarter financial results, including a significant increase to our bottom-line,” said Colleen Tupper, Chief Financial Officer of Collegium.

Analysis

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc's strong financial performance in Q2 2024, marked by significant revenue and net income growth, underscores the company's effective operational strategies and disciplined expense management. The reaffirmation of full-year guidance and the strategic acquisition of Ironshore Therapeutics indicate a positive outlook for the company. However, the reduction in cash reserves and the need for seamless integration of the new acquisition pose potential challenges.

