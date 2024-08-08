Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Beats Estimates at -$0.07, Revenue Misses at $3.09 Million

Company Continues to Advance Quantum Computing Technology Amid Financial Challenges

48 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $3.09 million, fell short of estimates of $3.53 million.
  • Net Loss: $12.42 million, an improvement from $16.97 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: -$0.07, compared to -$0.13 in the same quarter last year.
  • Total Assets: $162.41 million, up from $159.91 million at the end of 2023.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $20.68 million, slightly down from $21.39 million at the end of 2023.
  • Total Liabilities: $40.25 million, a decrease from $50.33 million at the end of 2023.
  • Operating Expenses: $18.08 million, down from $18.97 million in the same quarter last year.
On August 8, 2024, Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Rigetti Computing Inc is engaged in the business of full-stack quantum computing, providing ultra-low latency integration with public and private clouds for high-performance practical quantum computing. The company has developed the industry's first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems and derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Financial Performance and Challenges

Rigetti Computing Inc reported a revenue of $3.09 million for Q2 2024, falling short of the analyst estimate of $3.53 million. The company also reported a net loss of $12.42 million, translating to a loss per share of $0.07, which is better than the estimated loss per share of $0.10. This performance highlights the ongoing financial challenges Rigetti faces as it continues to invest heavily in research and development to advance its quantum computing technology.

Key Financial Metrics

Below is a summary of key financial metrics from Rigetti's Q2 2024 earnings report:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $3.09 million $3.33 million
Net Loss $12.42 million $16.97 million
Loss Per Share $0.07 $0.13

Income Statement Highlights

Rigetti's total gross profit for Q2 2024 was $1.99 million, down from $2.73 million in Q2 2023. Operating expenses totaled $18.08 million, a slight decrease from $18.97 million in the same period last year. The company continues to invest significantly in research and development, which accounted for $11.87 million of the total operating expenses.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Rigetti reported total assets of $162.41 million, up from $159.91 million at the end of 2023. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $20.68 million. Despite the increase in assets, Rigetti's total liabilities decreased to $40.25 million from $50.33 million, primarily due to a reduction in accounts payable and accrued expenses.

Technological Advancements

Despite financial challenges, Rigetti continues to make significant strides in quantum computing technology. The company remains on track to develop and deploy its anticipated 84-qubit Ankaa™-3 system by the end of 2024. Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, Rigetti CEO, stated,

“We are seeing very promising results both with fidelity and speed on our current systems which leverage the underpinning technology of our upcoming Ankaa-3 system. Our 24-qubit system is performing in the 99% range for 2-qubit fidelity. Our gate speeds are 60-80ns, making our systems twice as fast as other superconducting quantum computing players, and 3-4 orders of magnitude faster than trapped ion and pure atom quantum computing systems.”

Research and Development

Rigetti continues to lead in quantum processor scaling technology. In May 2024, the company published research on multichip tunable couplers in the peer-reviewed journal Physical Review Applied. This modular chip architecture allows for scalable quantum processors, reducing manufacturing complexity and enabling accelerated scaling.

Conclusion

While Rigetti Computing Inc faces financial challenges, its continued investment in quantum computing technology and promising advancements position it as a key player in the industry. Investors will be closely watching the company's ability to translate its technological achievements into commercial success.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Rigetti Computing Inc for further details.

