RE/MAX Holdings Inc. Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $0.19 Beats Estimates, Revenue at $78.5 Million

RE/MAX Holdings Inc (RMAX) released its 8-K filing on August 8, 2024, detailing its second-quarter financial performance.

Summary
  • Revenue: $78.5 million, exceeded estimates of $77.79 million, marking a 4.8% decrease year-over-year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.19, a significant increase from $0.11 in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Income: $3.7 million, up from $2.0 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $28.1 million, a 5.4% increase compared to the same period last year, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 35.8%.
  • Agent Count: Total agent count decreased by 968 agents, or 0.7%, to 143,542 agents.
  • Operating Expenses: Total operating expenses decreased by 10.1% to $62.3 million, primarily due to lower selling, operating, and administrative expenses.
  • Motto Mortgage Franchises: Total open Motto Mortgage franchises increased by 2.6% to 241 offices.
Article's Main Image

RE/MAX Holdings Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. It recruits and retains agents and sells franchises. The company's operating segments include Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Others. It generates maximum revenue from the Real Estate segment.

1821651993815576576.png

Performance Overview

RE/MAX Holdings Inc (RMAX, Financial) reported a total revenue of $78.5 million for Q2 2024, a 4.8% decrease compared to $82.4 million in Q2 2023. This figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $77.79 million. The revenue excluding the Marketing Funds also decreased by 4.8% to $58.4 million, driven by a 4.5% decline in organic growth and a 0.3% adverse impact from foreign currency movements.

Net income attributable to RE/MAX Holdings Inc was $3.7 million, translating to earnings per diluted share (GAAP EPS) of $0.19, which exceeded the analyst estimate of $0.08. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 5.4% to $28.1 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 35.8%. Adjusted earnings per diluted share (Adjusted EPS) were $0.41.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Total Revenue $78.5 million $82.4 million -4.8%
Revenue excluding Marketing Funds $58.4 million $61.4 million -4.8%
Net Income $3.7 million $2.0 million 85%
GAAP EPS $0.19 $0.11 72.7%
Adjusted EBITDA $28.1 million $26.7 million 5.4%
Adjusted EPS $0.41 $0.41 0%

Operational Highlights

RE/MAX Holdings Inc experienced a decrease in total agent count by 968 agents, or 0.7%, to 143,542 agents. The U.S. and Canada combined agent count decreased by 4.4% to 78,599 agents. However, the total number of open Motto Mortgage franchises increased by 2.6% to 241 offices.

Operating expenses for Q2 2024 were $62.3 million, a decrease of 10.1% compared to $69.3 million in Q2 2023. This reduction was primarily due to lower selling, operating, and administrative expenses, as well as decreased depreciation, amortization, and Marketing Funds expenses.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, RE/MAX Holdings Inc had cash and cash equivalents of $66.1 million, a decrease of $16.6 million from December 31, 2023. The company had $442.7 million of outstanding debt, slightly down from $444.6 million at the end of 2023.

Commentary

"We continue to operate our business as efficiently and effectively as possible, which contributed to better-than-expected second-quarter financial results," said Erik Carlson, RE/MAX Holdings Chief Executive Officer. "Both during and after the quarter, we were pleased to announce notable brokerage and team conversions to RE/MAX, testament to our brand’s strong reputation and value proposition in the market."

Analysis

Despite a decline in revenue, RE/MAX Holdings Inc managed to exceed earnings expectations, showcasing effective cost management and operational efficiency. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA and net income highlights the company's ability to navigate a challenging market environment. However, the decrease in agent count, particularly in the U.S. and Canada, remains a concern and could impact future revenue growth.

Value investors may find the company's focus on operational efficiency and its strong brand reputation appealing. However, the declining agent count and revenue contraction warrant close monitoring.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from RE/MAX Holdings Inc for further details.

