Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.02, Revenue of $25.5 Million Beats Estimates

Company Reports Significant Year-Over-Year Growth in Revenue and ARR

46 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $25.5 million for Q2 2024, up 29% year-over-year, surpassing analyst estimates of $23.84 million.
  • Net Income: $3.5 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to a net loss of $(66.8) million, or $(0.45) per share, in Q2 2023.
  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): $88.9 million at the end of Q2 2024, an increase of 64% year-over-year.
  • Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO): $262.9 million at the end of Q2 2024, up 33% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $(7.9) million for Q2 2024, an improvement from $(13.8) million in Q2 2023.
  • Cash Position: $56.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and restricted cash as of June 30, 2024, with no debt.
  • Subscription Growth: Ending Evolv Express® subscriptions reached 5,323, up 57% year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc offers an AI-based touchless security screening system that uses artificial intelligence software, cloud services, and advanced sensors to detect dangerous weapons while ignoring harmless items. The company operates under a multi-year security-as-a-service subscription pricing model, generating predictable revenue and creating expansion and upsell opportunities.

Q2 2024 Financial Performance

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc reported total revenue of $25.5 million for the second quarter of 2024, a 29% increase compared to $19.8 million for the same period in 2023. This figure surpassed the analyst estimate of $23.84 million. The company's Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) reached $88.9 million, marking a 64% increase from $54.3 million in the second quarter of 2023.

1821652678598619136.png

Key Financial Metrics

Net income for Q2 2024 was $3.5 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(66.8) million, or $(0.45) per basic and diluted share, in Q2 2023. Adjusted earnings for Q2 2024 were $(11.1) million, or $(0.06) per diluted share, compared to $(14.3) million, or $(0.10) per diluted share, in Q2 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2024 was $(7.9) million, an improvement from $(13.8) million in Q2 2023.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Total Revenue $25.5 million $19.8 million 29%
ARR $88.9 million $54.3 million 64%
Net Income $3.5 million $(66.8) million N/A
Adjusted EBITDA $(7.9) million $(13.8) million 43%

Income Statement Highlights

For the first six months of 2024, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc reported total revenue of $47.2 million, a 23% increase compared to $38.4 million for the same period in 2023. The net loss for the first six months of 2024 was $(8.2) million, or $(0.05) per basic and diluted share, compared to $(95.4) million, or $(0.65) per basic and diluted share, in the first six months of 2023.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, the company had cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and restricted cash totaling $56.7 million and no debt. Net cash used in operating activities for the first six months of 2024 was $(37.9) million, compared to $(8.8) million for the same period in 2023.

Company Commentary

"The significant year-over-year growth in revenue and ARR demonstrates the strong demand for our AI-based touchless security screening solutions," said Brian Norris, Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. "We are committed to delivering ongoing value to our customers and generating predictable revenue through our subscription pricing model."

Analysis and Outlook

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc's strong financial performance in Q2 2024, particularly the significant increase in ARR and the return to net income, highlights the company's successful execution of its business model. The company's focus on a subscription-based revenue model provides a stable and predictable income stream, which is crucial for long-term growth and sustainability in the business services industry.

For more detailed insights and analysis on Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV, Financial)'s financial performance, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc for further details.

