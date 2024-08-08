Innodata Inc (INOD) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surges to $32.55M, EPS at $0.03, Beating Estimates

Record 66% Revenue Growth Year-Over-Year

Summary
  • Revenue: $32.55 million, up by 66% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $27.59 million.
  • Net Income: $0.98 million, a significant turnaround from a loss of $2.93 million in the same period last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.03, compared to a loss of $0.11 in the previous year.
  • Cash Balances: $16.5 million, an increase from $13.8 million at the end of 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $2.79 million, up from $1.58 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Operating Costs: $23.20 million, reflecting increased investments to scale operations for anticipated growth.
  • New Customer Wins: Significant new engagements, including a major Big Tech company and a federal government agency.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Innodata Inc (INOD, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Innodata Inc is a digital services and solutions company that provides technology and services to information products and online retail destinations. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions, Synodex, and Agility, serving a diverse range of industries globally.

1821652854637752320.png

Performance Overview

Innodata Inc reported a remarkable 66% year-over-year revenue growth, reaching $32.55 million for Q2 2024, significantly surpassing the analyst estimate of $27.59 million. However, the company reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.10, missing the analyst estimate of -$0.09.

Key Financial Achievements

CEO Jack Abuhoff highlighted the company's success in expanding partnerships with major tech clients and emphasized the strategic positioning of Innodata in the generative AI market. Abuhoff stated,

Innodata delivered another outstanding quarter, highlighted by record revenue growth of 66% year-over-year. During the quarter, we significantly expanded our partnership with a Big Tech customer while also gaining traction with others."

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenues $32.55 million $19.66 million
Direct Operating Costs $23.20 million $12.72 million
Selling and Administrative Expenses $9.02 million $7.57 million
Net Income (Loss) -$0.01 million -$0.82 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Innodata Inc reported cash balances of $16.5 million, up from $13.8 million at the end of 2023. The company also increased its receivables-based credit facility with Wells Fargo from $10 million to $30 million, with an option to expand up to $50 million.

Operational Highlights

Innodata Inc secured significant new contracts, including two new LLM development programs with a major tech client, expected to generate $44 million in annualized revenue. The company also won several new engagements, including a prominent social media platform and a clinical provider in the healthcare market.

Analysis and Outlook

Innodata Inc's strong revenue growth and strategic partnerships position the company well in the competitive AI and digital services market. However, the increased operating costs, particularly in recruiting, have impacted margins. The company's focus on expanding its customer base and leveraging its AI capabilities is expected to drive future growth.

For more detailed insights, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Innodata Inc for further details.

