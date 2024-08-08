Runway Growth Finance Corp (RWAY) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.37 Misses Estimates, Revenue Falls Short at $34.2 Million

Key Financial Metrics and Performance Overview

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Investment Income: $34.2 million, fell short of analyst estimates of $37.86 million.
  • Net Investment Income: $14.6 million, or $0.37 per share.
  • Net Asset Value (NAV): $13.14 per share, down from $14.17 per share year-over-year.
  • Investment Portfolio: Valued at $1.06 billion, with $1.02 billion in term loans, 98.6% of which are senior secured loans.
  • Share Repurchase: Repurchased 1,074,842 shares under the $25.0 million share repurchase program.
  • Dividend Declaration: Declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share and a supplemental dividend of $0.05 per share for Q3 2024.
  • Available Liquidity: Approximately $249.8 million, including $8.8 million in cash and $241.0 million in available borrowing capacity.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Runway Growth Finance Corp (RWAY, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Runway Growth Finance Corp is a specialty finance company focused on providing senior secured loans to high-growth-potential companies in various industries, including technology, life sciences, and healthcare information and services.

1821653139271610368.png

Performance and Challenges

Runway Growth Finance Corp reported total investment income of $34.2 million for Q2 2024, falling short of the analyst estimate of $37.86 million. Net investment income was $14.6 million, or $0.37 per share, also missing the analyst estimate of $0.44 per share. This performance is crucial as it reflects the company's ability to generate returns from its investment portfolio, which is vital for sustaining its operations and growth.

One of the challenges faced by the company was a decrease in total investment income compared to the same quarter last year, which was $41.9 million. This decline can be attributed to lower interest income and fee income from its investments. Additionally, the net change in unrealized loss on investments was $6.3 million, compared to a net change in unrealized gain of $2.6 million in the prior year period, indicating potential valuation adjustments in the portfolio.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Runway Growth Finance Corp achieved several financial milestones. The company completed two new investments totaling $75.5 million in funded loans and received $25.3 million from principal prepayments. These achievements are significant as they demonstrate the company's ability to deploy capital effectively and manage its investment portfolio.

Income Statement Highlights

Key details from the income statement include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Investment Income $34.2 million $41.9 million
Net Investment Income $14.6 million $19.7 million
Total Operating Expenses $19.6 million $22.2 million
Net Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Investments ($6.3 million) $2.6 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Runway Growth Finance Corp's investment portfolio had an aggregate fair value of approximately $1.06 billion, with $1.02 billion in term loans. The company's net asset value (NAV) per share was $13.14, down from $14.17 as of June 30, 2023. Total net assets were $506.4 million, a 12% decrease from $573.9 million in the prior year.

The company had approximately $249.8 million in available liquidity, including $8.8 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $241.0 million in available borrowing capacity under its credit facility. The core leverage ratio increased to approximately 110% from 91% in the previous quarter.

Commentary and Analysis

“In the second quarter, Runway Growth executed on two new investments as the Company thoughtfully expanded its high quality, late-stage portfolio,” said David Spreng, Founder and CEO of Runway Growth. “Heading into the second half of the year our pipeline is strong, and we remain focused on the performance of our portfolio while capitalizing on opportunities to re-deploy capital and increase the overall diversification of our investments. As a result of our strict underwriting and ongoing monitoring of our portfolio, we feel confident in our ability to position our shareholders for long-term returns.”

Runway Growth Finance Corp's performance in Q2 2024 highlights both its strengths and areas for improvement. While the company missed analyst estimates, it continues to demonstrate its ability to manage and grow its investment portfolio. The increase in the core leverage ratio and the completion of new investments indicate a proactive approach to capital deployment and portfolio diversification.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Runway Growth Finance Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.