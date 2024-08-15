The Honest Co Inc (HNST) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS and Revenue Beat Estimates, Record $93M Revenue

Company Raises Full Year Outlook Amid Improved Profitability

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Achieved record revenue of $93 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $87.31 million and marking a 10% increase year-over-year.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to 38.3%, a significant increase of 1,120 basis points from 27.1% in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Loss: Reduced to $4 million from $13 million in the second quarter of 2022, indicating a substantial improvement in profitability.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Positive $8 million, a notable turnaround from negative $4 million in the same period last year, marking the third consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: Ended the quarter with $37 million, an increase of $19 million compared to the second quarter of 2023, with no debt on the balance sheet.
  • Operating Expenses: Increased to $39.7 million from $36.3 million, driven by deeper investments in marketing, yet decreased as a percentage of revenue by 30 basis points year-over-year.
  • Full Year Outlook: Raised revenue and adjusted EBITDA outlook for 2024, now expecting mid-to-high single-digit percentage growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $15 million to $18 million.
Article's Main Image

The Honest Co Inc (HNST, Financial) released its 8-K filing on August 8, 2024, reporting its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The company, known for its clean and sustainably-designed consumer products, achieved record revenue and improved profitability, prompting an upward revision of its full-year outlook.

Company Overview

The Honest Co Inc is a digitally-native consumer products company that offers purpose-driven products designed for all people. Operating primarily in the United States, the company ensures its products are available through both Retail and Digital channels. The company's product categories include Diapers and Wipes, Skin and Personal Care, and Household and Wellness, with the majority of its revenue generated from the sale of diapers and wipes.

Second Quarter Financial Performance

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, The Honest Co Inc reported:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Revenue $93.05 million $84.54 million 10%
Gross Margin 38.3% 27.1% 11.2%
Net Loss $(4.08) million $(13.42) million $9.34 million
Adjusted EBITDA $7.60 million $(4.10) million $11.70 million

1821653562070036480.png

Key Financial Achievements

The Honest Co Inc achieved record revenue of $93 million, a 10% increase compared to the same period last year. This growth was driven by strong performance across its baby products and wipes portfolios. The company's gross margin improved significantly to 38.3%, up from 27.1% in Q2 2023, due to enhancements in supply chain efficiency, product cost reductions, and strategic price increases.

"This quarter, it is evident that our team’s commitment to our three Transformation Pillars of Brand Maximization, Margin Enhancement, and Operating Discipline is working, resulting in outstanding performance that has exceeded our expectations," said Chief Executive Officer, Carla Vernón.

Income Statement Highlights

The Honest Co Inc reported a net loss of $4.08 million, a substantial improvement from the $13.42 million net loss in Q2 2023. Adjusted EBITDA turned positive at $7.60 million, marking the company's third consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, the company had $37 million in cash and cash equivalents, an increase of $19 million compared to the same period last year. The company reported no debt on its balance sheet. Net cash provided by operating activities was $3 million, compared to $4 million in Q2 2023.

Updated Full Year 2024 Outlook

Based on its strong performance in the first half of the year, The Honest Co Inc has raised its full-year 2024 outlook:

Metric Current Outlook Prior Outlook
Revenue Mid-to-High Single Digit percentage growth Low-to-Mid Single Digit percentage growth
Adjusted EBITDA $15 million to $18 million Positive Low-Single Digit to Mid-Single Digit millions

Conclusion

The Honest Co Inc's strong Q2 2024 performance, marked by record revenue and improved profitability, underscores the effectiveness of its strategic initiatives. The company's raised full-year outlook reflects its confidence in sustaining this momentum. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly watching how The Honest Co Inc continues to navigate the competitive landscape of the consumer packaged goods industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from The Honest Co Inc for further details.

