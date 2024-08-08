TruBridge Inc Reports Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $(0.34) and Revenue of $84.73 Million

Revenue Steady, Net Loss Widens

Summary
  • Revenue: $84.73 million, a slight increase from $84.62 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Loss: $5.05 million, compared to a net loss of $2.84 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $(0.34) per share, down from $(0.20) per share in the same quarter last year.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $7.71 million, up from $3.85 million at the end of 2022.
  • Total Expenses: $87.75 million, up from $86.53 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Operating Income (Loss): $(3.02) million, compared to $(1.91) million in the same quarter last year.
  • Interest Expense: $4.24 million, up from $2.66 million in the same quarter last year.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, TruBridge Inc (TBRG, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. TruBridge Inc is a provider of healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems, offering services such as electronic health records (EHR), revenue cycle management (RCM), and patient engagement. The company derives maximum revenue from the RCM segment.

1821654413253701632.png

Performance Overview

TruBridge Inc reported total revenues of $84.73 million for Q2 2024, a slight increase from $84.62 million in Q2 2023. However, the company faced a net loss of $5.05 million, widening from a net loss of $2.84 million in the same period last year. The revenue from the RCM segment increased to $54.11 million from $47.76 million, while the EHR segment saw a decline to $30.62 million from $36.86 million.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the steady revenue, TruBridge Inc faced several challenges. The total expenses for the quarter increased to $87.75 million from $86.53 million in Q2 2023. The increase in expenses was driven by higher costs in product development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative expenses. The company also reported a significant increase in interest expenses, which rose to $4.24 million from $2.66 million in the previous year.

Chris Fowler, chief executive officer of TruBridge Inc, stated, “We are pleased with our second quarter performance, both operationally and financially. The team continued to build on our bookings momentum and cross-selling efforts, while we further enhanced our financial operations. Our solid revenue performance and adjusted EBITDA margin expansion in the quarter was punctuated by a significant improvement in cash flow from operations."

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenues $84.73 million $84.62 million
Net Income (Loss) $(5.05) million $(2.84) million
RCM Revenue $54.11 million $47.76 million
EHR Revenue $30.62 million $36.86 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, TruBridge Inc reported total assets of $412.29 million, down from $434.42 million as of December 31, 2023. The company's cash and cash equivalents increased to $7.71 million from $3.85 million at the end of 2023. The total liabilities decreased to $231.19 million from $247.80 million, primarily due to a reduction in long-term debt.

Analysis and Outlook

TruBridge Inc's performance in Q2 2024 reflects a mixed bag of steady revenue but increasing net losses. The growth in the RCM segment is a positive sign, but the decline in EHR revenue and rising expenses pose challenges. The company's ability to manage its costs and improve its financial operations will be crucial in the coming quarters.

For the full year 2024, TruBridge Inc reiterates its prior outlook, indicating confidence in its pipeline and future prospects. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly watching how the company navigates its financial challenges while capitalizing on its revenue growth opportunities.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from TruBridge Inc for further details.

