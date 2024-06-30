Planet 13 Holdings Inc (PLNH) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS -$0.03, Revenue $31.1M, Surpassing Estimates

Company Reports Strong Revenue Growth Amidst Increased Operating Expenses

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $31.1 million, up by 20.3% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $29.75 million.
  • Gross Profit: $15.8 million, a 33.3% increase from the previous year, with a gross margin of 50.9%.
  • Net Loss: $8.1 million, a 76.1% increase from the net loss of $4.6 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: -$0.03, compared to -$0.02 in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $3.2 million, up by 14.3% from $2.8 million in the previous year.
  • Operating Expenses: $17.2 million, a 34.4% increase from $12.8 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Total Assets: $242.4 million, a significant increase from $151.7 million as of December 31, 2022.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Planet 13 Holdings Inc (PLNH, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Planet 13 Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company based in Nevada, with cultivation, production, and dispensary operations in Las Vegas. The company is focused on providing an unparalleled dispensary experience and optimizing cultivation efficiencies through its technology as the vanguard of cannabis.

Performance Overview

Planet 13 Holdings Inc (PLNH, Financial) reported a total revenue of $31.1 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $29.75 million. This represents a 20.3% increase compared to the $25.8 million reported in Q2 2023. The company also achieved a gross profit of $15.8 million, up 33.3% from $11.9 million in the same period last year, with a gross profit margin of 50.9%.

1821655263246184448.png

Challenges and Financial Metrics

Despite the revenue growth, Planet 13 Holdings Inc (PLNH, Financial) faced increased operating expenses, which rose by 34.5% to $17.2 million. This led to a net loss of $8.1 million, a significant increase from the $4.6 million net loss in Q2 2023. The net loss before provision for income taxes was $8.1 million, up 76.1% from the previous year's $4.6 million.

Key financial metrics for Q2 2024 include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Total Revenue $31.1 million $25.8 million 20.3%
Gross Profit $15.8 million $11.9 million 33.3%
Operating Expenses $17.2 million $12.8 million 34.5%
Net Loss $(8.1) million $(4.6) million 76.1%
Adjusted EBITDA $3.2 million $2.8 million 16.0%

Financial Achievements and Strategic Initiatives

Planet 13 Holdings Inc (PLNH, Financial) made significant strides in its strategic initiatives, including the acquisition of VidaCann LLC, which added 26 medical retail stores, one cultivation facility, and one production facility in Florida. The company also launched new Medizin Branded Topicals and opened its DAZED! consumption lounge in Las Vegas.

"Q2 was an exciting period for Planet 13, marked by strong financial performance and execution of our growth initiatives. We closed the transformational acquisition in Florida and opened our completely unique DAZED! consumption lounge," said Larry Scheffler, co-CEO of Planet 13.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Planet 13 Holdings Inc (PLNH, Financial) reported total assets of $242.4 million, up from $151.7 million as of December 31, 2023. The company's cash position improved significantly, with cash and restricted cash totaling $28.7 million, compared to $17.3 million at the end of 2023.

Key balance sheet metrics include:

Metric June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023
Total Assets $242.4 million $151.7 million
Total Liabilities $84.4 million $44.1 million
Total Shareholders' Equity $158.1 million $107.6 million

Analysis and Outlook

Planet 13 Holdings Inc (PLNH, Financial) demonstrated robust revenue growth and strategic expansion, particularly in Florida. However, the increased operating expenses and net loss highlight the challenges the company faces in managing costs while pursuing growth. The company's focus on enhancing its dispensary experience and expanding its cultivation and retail network positions it well for future growth, but careful management of expenses will be crucial.

For more detailed financial information, readers are encouraged to review the company's 8-K filing and visit the investor section on Planet 13's website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Planet 13 Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.