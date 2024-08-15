Expensify Inc (EXFY) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of -$0.03 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $33.3M Misses Expectations

Expensify Inc (EXFY) released its 8-K filing on August 8, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

38 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $33.3 million, fell short of estimates of $36.15 million, and decreased by 14% year-over-year.
  • Net Loss: $2.8 million, a significant improvement from a net loss of $11.3 million in the same period last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $5.7 million, reflecting a robust increase in operational efficiency.
  • Interchange Revenue: $4.0 million from the Expensify Card, up 48% year-over-year.
  • Paid Members: 684,000, a decrease of 8% compared to the same period last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $10.2 million, showcasing a strong margin of 31%.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $9.3 million, indicating a healthy cash generation from core operations.
Article's Main Image

Expensify Inc is a cloud-based expense management software platform that helps various businesses simplify the way to manage money. It is used to scan and reimburse receipts from flights, hotels, coffee shops, office supplies, and ride shares. People use Expensify's free features, which include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay, and travel booking in one app.

Performance Overview

Expensify Inc (EXFY, Financial) reported revenue of $33.3 million for Q2 2024, a 14% decrease compared to the same period last year, falling short of the analyst estimate of $36.15 million. The company posted a net loss of $2.8 million, a significant improvement from the $11.3 million net loss in Q2 2023. The estimated earnings per share (EPS) was -$0.05, while the actual EPS was -$0.03.

Key Financial Achievements

Despite the revenue shortfall, Expensify Inc (EXFY, Financial) achieved several financial milestones:

  • Generated $9.3 million in cash from operating activities.
  • Free cash flow was $5.7 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $10.2 million, up from $2.2 million in Q2 2023.
  • Interchange derived from the Expensify Card grew to $4.0 million, an increase of 48% compared to the same period last year.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $33.3 million $38.9 million
Net Loss $2.8 million $11.3 million
Adjusted EBITDA $10.2 million $2.2 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Expensify Inc (EXFY, Financial) reported total assets of $192.9 million as of June 30, 2024, up from $176.8 million as of December 31, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents stood at $53.2 million, an increase from $47.5 million at the end of 2023. The company also reported a significant improvement in free cash flow, which was $5.7 million for the quarter.

Business Developments

Expensify Inc (EXFY, Financial) made notable progress in several areas:

  • The new Expensify Card program is live, with 34% of spend migrated to the new cards, contributing directly to revenue.
  • New Expensify is live, expected to generate new revenue in Q3 2024.
  • Expensify Travel is live, anticipated to create a new revenue stream in Q3 2024.
  • Partnership with Apple for lead product placement in Apple's largest feature film investment ever, set to release in June 2025.

Commentary from Founder and CEO David Barrett

"I'm extremely pleased with how well Q2 has extended Q1's achievements and improved upon them further. Our core business has stabilized, with increasing cash flow. Revenue and paid users are within 1% of last quarter – with quarterly interchange, operating cash flow, and free cash flow up 14%, 168%, and 10% (48%, 2,247%, and 399% y/y), respectively."

Analysis

While Expensify Inc (EXFY, Financial) faced challenges with a decline in revenue, the company demonstrated resilience through significant improvements in cash flow and a reduction in net loss. The launch of new products and strategic partnerships, such as the one with Apple, position the company for potential growth in the upcoming quarters. However, the decrease in paid members and revenue highlights the need for continued innovation and customer acquisition strategies.

For more detailed insights and to access the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Expensify Inc for further details.

