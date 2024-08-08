Chesapeake Utilities Corp (CPK) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.82 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $166.3 Million

Strong Performance Driven by Acquisition and Organic Growth

Author's Avatar
37 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $18.3 million for Q2 2024, up from $16.1 million in Q2 2023, representing a 13.3% increase.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.82 for Q2 2024, compared to $0.90 in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: $166.3 million for Q2 2024, driven by contributions from the acquisition of Florida City Gas (FCG) and natural gas organic growth.
  • Adjusted Gross Margin: Increased to $126.6 million in Q2 2024 from $99.8 million in Q2 2023, reflecting a 26.8% growth.
  • Operating Income: $40.8 million for Q2 2024, a 43.9% increase from the same period in 2023.
  • Capital Expenditures: $160 million invested in the first half of 2024, with full-year guidance of $300 to $360 million.
  • EPS Guidance: Affirmed full-year 2024 adjusted EPS guidance of $5.33 to $5.45 per share.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Chesapeake Utilities Corp (CPK, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Chesapeake Utilities Corp is a diversified energy delivery company engaged in natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions, and other businesses. The company operates in two reportable segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy.

1821655767112118272.png

Performance Overview

Chesapeake Utilities Corp (CPK, Financial) reported net income of $18.3 million, or $0.82 per share, for the second quarter of 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.69 per share. Adjusted net income, which excludes transaction and transition-related expenses from the acquisition of Florida City Gas (FCG), was $19.3 million, or $0.86 per share. This represents a significant improvement from the $16.1 million, or $0.79 per share, reported in the same period last year.

For the first half of 2024, net income was $64.4 million, or $2.89 per share, compared to $52.5 million, or $2.36 per share, in the prior-year period. Adjusted net income for the first half was $66.1 million, or $2.96 per share, compared to $52.5 million, or $2.36 per share, in the same period in 2023.

Key Financial Achievements

Chesapeake Utilities Corp (CPK, Financial) achieved an adjusted gross margin growth of $61.8 million during the first half of 2024, driven by contributions from FCG, natural gas organic growth, continued pipeline expansion projects, regulatory initiatives, and increased customer consumption. The company also received approval for multiple pipeline projects, supporting continued natural gas demand in Delaware and Florida, which is expected to drive incremental margins for 2025 and beyond.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income (GAAP) $18.3 million $16.1 million
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) $19.3 million $16.1 million
Earnings Per Share (GAAP) $0.82 $0.79
Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP) $0.86 $0.79

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Chesapeake Utilities Corp (CPK, Financial) reported capital expenditures of $159.5 million for the first half of 2024. The company continues to affirm its 2024 EPS guidance of $5.33 to $5.45 and capital expenditure guidance of $300 million to $360 million. The company also projects a 2025 EPS guidance range of $6.15 to $6.35 and a 2028 EPS guidance range of $7.75 to $8.00, implying an EPS growth rate of approximately 8 percent from the 2025 EPS guidance range.

Commentary and Analysis

"Our results this quarter demonstrate the opportunities in our high-growth service areas, the value of our unregulated businesses, and our commitment to operational excellence," said Jeff Householder, chair, president, and CEO. "We continue to remain on-track with the integration of FCG, experienced continued strong customer growth of approximately 4 percent across our Delmarva and Florida footprints, and managed expenses prudently, driving 41 percent of adjusted gross margin to operating income on a year-to-date basis."

The company's performance is significant as it highlights the successful integration of FCG and the effectiveness of its growth strategy. The increase in adjusted gross margin and net income underscores the company's ability to capitalize on organic growth opportunities and regulatory initiatives.

Conclusion

Chesapeake Utilities Corp (CPK, Financial) has demonstrated robust financial performance in the second quarter of 2024, exceeding analyst estimates and showcasing strong growth driven by strategic acquisitions and organic expansion. The company's continued focus on regulatory initiatives and capital investments positions it well for sustained growth in the coming years.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Chesapeake Utilities Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.