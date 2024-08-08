Veritone Inc (VERI) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS and Revenue in Line with Estimates, Revenue at $31.0 Million

Q2 Revenue of $31.0 Million Matches Guidance; Significant Growth in New Bookings

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $31.0 million, in line with analyst estimates of $31.0 million, marking an 11% increase year-over-year.
  • Net Loss: $22.2 million, a slight improvement from the $23.3 million net loss in Q2 2023.
  • Operating Loss: $17.7 million, a 37% improvement compared to the $28.2 million loss in Q2 2023, driven by increased revenue and reduced operating expenses.
  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): $67.9 million, down from $107.9 million in Q2 2023, primarily due to declines in consumption-based revenue.
  • Total New Bookings: $14.0 million, a significant 67% increase year-over-year, driven by higher subscription-based customer bookings.
  • Non-GAAP Gross Profit: $24.4 million, up 21% from Q2 2022, with improved non-GAAP gross margins of 78.8% compared to 72.2% in the previous year.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $46.0 million as of June 30, 2024, including $39.3 million from advertising customers for future vendor payments.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Veritone Inc (VERI, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Veritone Inc, a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services, reported a total revenue of $31.0 million, aligning with the analyst estimate of $31.0 million.

Company Overview

Veritone Inc is a leader in designing human-centered AI solutions. The company generates revenue through its Software Products and Services, which include revenues from Commercial Enterprise and Government and Regulated Industries customers using the company's aiWARE platform and hiring solutions. Additionally, Veritone offers Managed Services, which consist of content licensing services, advertising agency, influencer management, and related services. The company operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Israel, and India.

1821655936201289728.png

Performance and Challenges

Veritone Inc reported a Q2 2024 revenue of $31.0 million, an 11% increase compared to Q2 2023. The company saw significant growth in new bookings, which rose by 67% year-over-year to $14.0 million. However, the total number of Software Products & Services customers decreased by 7% year-over-year, primarily due to the planned migration of legacy CareerBuilder customers off the Broadbean software platform. This decline in customer base could pose challenges for future revenue growth.

Financial Achievements

Veritone Inc's financial achievements in Q2 2024 include:

  • Software Products and Services revenue of $15.6 million, an 11% increase compared to Q2 2023.
  • Managed Services revenue of $15.4 million, also an 11% increase year-over-year.
  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $67.9 million, with 72% from subscription-based customers.
  • Non-GAAP gross profit of $24.4 million, a 21% increase compared to Q2 2023.
  • Non-GAAP net loss of $6.9 million, a 47% improvement compared to Q2 2023.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Revenue $31.0 million $28.0 million 11%
Loss from Operations $(17.7) million $(28.2) million 37%
Net Loss $(22.2) million $(23.3) million 5%
Non-GAAP Gross Profit $24.4 million $20.2 million 21%
Non-GAAP Net Loss $(6.9) million $(13.0) million 47%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Veritone Inc had cash and cash equivalents of $46.0 million. The company reported a decrease in accounts receivable to $53.9 million from $69.3 million as of December 31, 2023. Total liabilities stood at $327.5 million, with a stockholders' deficit of $5.7 million.

Commentary

“Veritone delivered a strong performance in the second quarter, driven by accelerated growth across our AI software products and services and advertising managed services. Our strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services continues to expand rapidly through our Strategic Collaboration Agreement, unlocking new opportunities and driving innovation,” said Ryan Steelberg, CEO & President of Veritone.

Analysis

Veritone Inc's Q2 2024 performance demonstrates robust growth in revenue and new bookings, reflecting the company's successful execution of its strategic initiatives. The significant improvement in non-GAAP net loss and gross profit margins indicates effective cost management and operational efficiency. However, the decline in the customer base and ARR highlights potential challenges that the company needs to address to sustain long-term growth.

For more detailed insights and the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Veritone Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.