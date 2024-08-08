i3 Verticals Inc Reports Q3 2024 Revenue of $56.0 Million and GAAP EPS of -$0.49

Company Announces Public Sector Acquisition and $50 Million Share Repurchase Program

Summary
  • Revenue: $56.0 million for Q3 2024, a 2% decrease year-over-year.
  • Net Loss: $13.8 million for Q3 2024, compared to $10.9 million in Q3 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: Diluted net loss per share of $0.49 for Q3 2024, compared to $0.37 in Q3 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $12.9 million for Q3 2024, an 11% decrease year-over-year.
  • Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR): $181.3 million for Q3 2024, a 4% increase year-over-year.
  • Share Repurchase Program: Authorized up to $50 million in share repurchases, effective until August 8, 2025.
  • Acquisition: Completed acquisition of a permitting and licensing business for $18.0 million in cash and 311,634 shares of Class A Common Stock.
On August 8, 2024, i3 Verticals Inc (IIIV, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2024. i3 Verticals Inc offers integrated payment and software solutions to small and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets, including schools, the public sector, not-for-profit organizations, and healthcare. The company generates maximum revenue from its Software and Services segment.

Performance Overview

For the third quarter of 2024, i3 Verticals Inc reported revenue from continuing operations of $56.0 million, a 2% decrease compared to the same period last year. The net loss from continuing operations widened to $13.8 million, up from $10.9 million in the prior year's third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $12.9 million, an 11% decrease from the previous year.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the revenue decline, the company achieved a 4% growth in Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR), reaching $181.3 million. However, the net loss from continuing operations attributable to i3 Verticals Inc increased to $13.8 million from $10.9 million in the prior year's third quarter. The diluted net loss per share attributable to Class A common stock from continuing operations was $0.49, compared to $0.37 in the previous year.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q3 2024 Q3 2023 % Change
Revenue $56.0 million $57.3 million (2)%
Net Loss from Continuing Operations $13.8 million $10.9 million 27%
Adjusted EBITDA $12.9 million $14.5 million (11)%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, i3 Verticals Inc reported total assets of $861.7 million, down from $881.5 million as of September 30, 2023. The company had $9.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, an increase from $3.1 million at the end of the previous fiscal year. Net cash provided by operating activities for the nine months ended June 30, 2024, was $33.3 million, compared to $26.4 million in the same period last year.

Strategic Moves and Outlook

i3 Verticals Inc completed the acquisition of a permitting and licensing business for $18.0 million in cash and 311,634 shares of Class A Common Stock. The company also authorized a $50 million share repurchase program, set to terminate on August 8, 2025, or when the maximum amount is expended.

Greg Daily, Chairman and CEO of i3 Verticals, commented, "Following the closing, we will be a pure vertical market software business focused entirely on the Public Sector, Education, and Healthcare markets. I am confident the remaining business has a very bright future."

Conclusion

i3 Verticals Inc's Q3 2024 earnings report highlights both challenges and strategic initiatives. While the company faced a decline in revenue and an increase in net loss, it continues to focus on growth through acquisitions and share repurchase programs. The company's shift towards a pure vertical market software business could position it for future growth in its strategic verticals.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from i3 Verticals Inc for further details.

