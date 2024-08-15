Air Transport Services Group Inc. Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Misses Estimates at $0.11, Revenue Falls Short at $488.41 Million

ATSG Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $488.41 million, fell short of estimates of $513.67 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.11, compared to $0.49 in the same quarter last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $91.8 million, a significant improvement from negative $1.3 million in the same period last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $130.4 million, down from $157.1 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Income: $7.43 million, compared to $38.02 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Capital Spending: Expected to be $390 million for 2024, down from the previous estimate of $410 million.
  • Aircraft Leases: Four Boeing 767 freighters leased to customers since June 30, 2023.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial performance for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Air Transport Services Group Inc, along with its subsidiaries, operates within the airfreight and logistics industry, leasing aircraft and providing airline operations, ground services, aircraft modification and maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. The company operates through two main segments: Cargo Aircraft Management and ACMI Services (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance), with the majority of its revenue generated from the ACMI services segment.

1821665910721769472.png

Performance Overview

For the second quarter of 2024, ATSG reported revenues of $488.41 million, a decrease from $529.34 million in the same period last year. This figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $513.67 million. The company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at $0.11, also missing the analyst estimate of $0.15.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $130.4 million, down from $157.1 million in the second quarter of 2023. Despite the decline, ATSG raised its full-year Adjusted EBITDA outlook to approximately $526 million, reflecting a $10 million increase from the previous forecast.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $488.41 million $529.34 million
Adjusted EBITDA $130.4 million $157.1 million
Free Cash Flow $91.8 million -$1.3 million
EPS $0.11 $0.49

Segment Performance

The Cargo Aircraft Management (CAM) segment reported revenues of $104.47 million, down from $111.38 million in Q2 2023. The ACMI Services segment also saw a decline, with revenues of $338.18 million compared to $366.19 million in the same period last year.

Challenges and Achievements

ATSG faced challenges such as fewer block hours by its airlines and the scheduled return of Boeing 767-200 freighters. However, the company exceeded its internal expectations for the quarter and is optimistic about further improvement in the second half of the year, particularly in the fourth quarter.

Mike Berger, CEO of ATSG, stated, "Our second quarter results were affected by fewer block hours by our airlines and the scheduled return of Boeing 767-200 freighters since a year ago. We beat our internal expectations for the quarter, however, and are positioned for further improvement in the second half of the year, particularly in the fourth quarter."

Financial Position

ATSG's balance sheet shows total assets of $3.94 billion as of June 30, 2024, up from $3.88 billion at the end of 2023. The company reported a significant increase in free cash flow, generating $91.8 million in Q2 2024 compared to a negative $1.3 million in the same period last year.

Outlook

Looking ahead, ATSG expects capital spending for 2024 to be $390 million, down from the $410 million estimated in May 2024. The company anticipates third-quarter Adjusted EBITDA to be similar to the second quarter but expects higher figures in the fourth quarter due to peak-season operations.

Berger added, “We are on track to achieve our improved 2024 outlook. We expect contracted pricing increases and seasonal charter opportunities in the fourth quarter, which should drive improved sequential results in our ACMI Services segment. This expected improvement, combined with momentum in our core leasing business, positions us well to drive earnings growth in 2025."

For more detailed insights and the full financial report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Air Transport Services Group Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.